CHAMPAIGN — Being named the new principal of Centennial High School marks a homecoming for Scott Savage.
Minutes after the Champaign school board unanimously confirmed him for the job at Monday evening’s meeting, Savage received rounds of embraces and congratulations from a mix of local friends and new co-workers.
“I have friends, family here, I have roots in this community,” Savage said. “With the expertise I have gotten over the years, I want to give back to the community that gave me so much.”
The search for a new principal for Centennial began two months ago, after Charles Neitzel, who had held the position for 14 years, announced he would leave at the end of the school year.
His successor is Champaign born and bred.
After matriculating through Kenwood Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Centennial High, Savage earned his associate degree at Parkland College and bachelor’s from the University of Illinois in secondary education.
He’s had a hard time keeping away from Champaign ever since. In 1998, he worked part-time as a social-studies teacher at Centennial while obtaining his UI degree.
That August, he accepted his first full-time role at Whitney Young Magnet High School in Chicago. Two years later, he was back at Centennial teaching social studies, later becoming dean of students.
“Scott has grown tremendously both personally and professionally since he left Champaign nearly two decades ago,” said Ken Kleber, the district’s director of human resources. “And he’s excited to bring everything he’s learned back to his alma mater.”
In that time, he’s served as a top administrator for several schools, mainly around the Chicago suburbs. Since July 2019, Savage has been assistant principal for the East Aurora school district, which serves almost 14,000 students.
Other things to know:
- He was an active-duty Marine from 1988-92, being stationed at Pearl Harbor’s Marine Barracks and serving in Gulf War.
- His father, the late Rev. Lundy Savage, was the 40-year pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church until his passing in 2011.
“I’m from here, but I’ve been away for some time, so I want to really listen and figure out what’s important to our families,” he said. “The pandemic really challenged education, and right now I think people need to feel valued, they need to feel trusted, they need to be understood. My goal is to listen for understanding and find out how I best can be of service.”
School safety, student achievement and making Centennial a “flagship” high school were a few priorities he mentioned Monday. But raising school spirit isn’t far behind.
“I want the students to know we need to have fun,” he said. “I’d rather see students laughing than anything else, so we need to enjoy each other, have a good time, and bring back the culture and the spirit. ‘Spirit Week’ should lead into ‘Spirit Year.’”
Contract ratified
The board ratified its four-year contract with the Champaign Federation of Teachers on Monday after 76 percent of union members approved the contract last week.
Students at elementary schools, including the K-8 International Prep Academy, will see their days extended by 35 minutes starting in 2023-24; they’ll get 25 extra minutes of classroom instructional time, five more minutes for lunch/recess and five more minutes for library and “specials,” such as music, art and physical-education classes.
Elementary teachers will work five extra minutes each day and earn a $2,500 stipend. The contract is retroactive to July 1, 2021, and lasts through June 30, 2025.
“Thank you to my team, thank you to the board, thank you to CFT, I know this was hard work, but it was ‘heart work’ as well,” Superintendent Shelia Boozer said. “I believe our students will be the winners in all of this, and that’s why we want to continue to keep our focus on what’s best for the kiddos. And I promise, CFT — I hear you; we’re going to continue this work.”
School resource officers
The district is seeking to renew its school-resource-officer program in some capacity for the 2022-23 school year, even if in a reduced capacity.
The situation is fluid as the Champaign Police Department continues to be short-staffed, but the board voted 6-1 to budget up to $350,000 from the tort fund to cover the program next school year.
“The exact amount will be determined based on ongoing discussions with the city regarding officer availability,” the resolution said.
Administrators, including Orlando Thomas, executive director of school supports and choice; Valarian Couch, director of informaion systems; and Jeremy Canales, director of security, have continued to meet with police on a weekly basis.
Thomas said Friday is the deadline for the district to indicate its interest in renewal. Meanwhile, the district is also exploring its own, unarmed, in-house security force.
“We still want to keep that door open, because we want to make sure we have a legal entity helping us in our schools,” Boozer said. “Not that our schools are in danger, but we want to continue the collaborative and restorative relationship between the Champaign Police Department and Unit 4.”
“I don’t think we’re ready — yet — to say ‘no more SROs.’”