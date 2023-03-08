CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central senior Wade Schacht stood with his head down on-stage in a Parkland College lecture hall recently and prepared mentally to play the role of a serial killer. Schacht was reciting ‘I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,’ a poem that Schacht described as “an allegory for heartbreak through the lens of a serial killer,” at the East Central Illinois Regional Poetry Out Loud competition.
As he lifted his head up to begin his dramatic recitation, Schacht was thrown off for a split second. A child was sitting in front of him.
“I have to start this poem with, ‘I want to hang your head on my wall in shame,’” he said with a laugh. “And I’m looking at this 8-year-old girl, and saying, ‘I can’t do this.’ But I got it together.”
Schacht rebounded quickly as he looked around the room, increasing his volume slowly until he reached the poem’s climax. After his performances of ‘I Am Trying to Break Your Heart,’ and Baron Brook Fluke Greville's ‘Chorus Sacerdotum,’ the Central drama club president wound up winning the competition to book a place in the state competition in Springfield on Monday.
Schacht won’t be going by himself. Central junior Kate Roth, the vice president of Central’s drama club, finished second to book the region’s other place in the state contest. The duo will compete with 14 other high school students from around the state for a single spot in the national competition in Washington, D.C.
“I’m really looking forward to being able to travel and see a lot of other peoples’ performances, because I think that’ll be a lot of fun,” Roth said. “I’m excited to be able to perform for this group that’s really into Poetry Out Loud … I’m hoping it’s going to be a fun day where we get to watch poetry and perform a few times.”
For the last 12 years, LaDonna Wilson’s acting class at Champaign Central has participated in Poetry Out Loud, a national contest that “encourages the study of great poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition for high school students across the country,” according to the organization’s website. Students are asked to pick two poems from an anthology and memorize them for a dramatic performance.
Students in Wilson’s class all pick two poems, practice them, and perform for the class.
“I do it as an acting exercise because I want them to think about the poem as it’s being written, (to interpret) what the poem is trying to explain,” Wilson said. “Obviously (poets) take months, and sometimes years, to perfect every word. In my acting class, I want them to figure out that poet’s point of view, or sometimes the persona.”
Both Roth and Schacht say it’s important for contestants to slowly build to the climax of the poem, reading the poem as a dramatic story rather than performing the whole piece at a loud volume.
“I think one of the biggest (keys) is busting up the cadence of a poem,” Schacht said. “I think a lot of times, people think about poems and they think about it being very rhymey, very sing-song-ey, but that’s not what you’re looking for. You want to tell story, and you want to not only use your voice, but facial expressions, and your body. You have to be clear and have good diction."
Both Schacht and Roth embody what Wilson, who teaches English in addition to acting, tries to teach her students with ‘Poetry Out Loud.’
“I just think there’s something special about this moment in time that a poem is,” Wilson said. “Poets can capture our feelings in a few words if we can understand what they’re trying to say. And I think that’s what’s so interesting about the poems that these two chose. They chose difficult poems, and they studied them so much that they can make someone else understand the poems, whereas sitting it and reading it, they might not. But hearing it and hearing the inflection and the climax of the poem and what those stress points are makes people go, ‘Ah, I get it. Because it’s really being interpreted, not just said.’”