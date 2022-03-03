CHAMPAIGN — Before work began on the $7.1 million, referendum-funded renovation of the new practice home of Champaign Central’s varsity football team, the city and school district agreed on two conditions for McKinley Field.
Lights out at 11 p.m., putting to rest some neighbors’ worries about late, loud Friday nights. And no varsity football games.
Four years later, a group of Central football parents and players are proposing a one-time compromise: Move the Maroons’ September varsity football match-up with Urbana from Unit 4’s shared Tommy Stewart Field on Centennial’s campus to McKinley, a short walk from Central.
But instead of the Wright Street trophy game happening on a Friday night, the Maroons and Tigers would meet on McKinley’s new turf at 1 p.m. on a Saturday, Sept. 24.
“I’m not sure I could properly put into words what it would mean to those kids,” said Central dad Patrick Rouse, whose son, George, played quarterback for the Maroons’ freshman team in the fall.
Rouse is among a group of parents and players pushing for the change, which would require amending the 2018 agreement between the city and the school district.
“We’ve gone back and we’ve asked Unit 4, the school board and the superintendent to make a formal request to the city to see if we can work something out,” said Rouse, president of GTPS Insurance and a former Centennial football player. “We just thought it would be worth an opportunity to see if we can get them to reconsider that.”
On Wednesday morning, Champaign City Manager Dorothy David informed Rouse that “at this time, the city has received no formal request from the Board of Education or the Unit 4 school district administration to amend the intergovernmental agreement.”
Later Wednesday, school district spokeswoman Stacey Moore told The News-Gazette that requests like this are made by parents “all the time, and we follow the chain of command. This request should go to the head football coach, who should then speak with the athletic director regarding the request.”
Central football coach Tim Turner has been a vocal advocate of moving varsity games from Tommy Stewart Field to McKinley, also the home of Central’s soccer, track and field, and freshman and junior-varsity football teams.
Reached Wednesday, Turner declined to comment specifically on moving the Maroons’ game against Urbana.
Rouse remains hopeful a deal can be struck — for the sake of Central’s players, who practice, dress and lift weights at McKinley but are stuck playing the actual games on Centennial’s campus.
“They spend so many hours, three to four days a week, working out there,” Rouse said. “It’s their home.”