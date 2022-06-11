CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central High School’s Class of 1972 returned to the hallways on Friday for a walk down memory lane.
The tour of the school — part of the class’ 50th reunion — was a chance to reminisce and see how those halls have changed.
“It’s always great to meet with friends and neighbors to see how they’re getting along,” said class member Mike Van Matre. “It’s good to see old faces. We’ve all changed a lot over the years.”
The tour, which was part of an itinerary that included an evening at the Elks Pavilion and a round of golf at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet, included about 85 alumni. They weaved through a school that looks much different now than it did in the early ’70s.
“The halls we walked through, they’re just now remodeling,” Van Matre said. “We won’t know what they look like at all. When we walked through the halls at the last open house, they had it partially done and it was a really big change to the place. Better for the kids.”
Van Matre played football and ran track for the Maroons and has particularly fond memories of his athletic career.
The Maroons’ cross-town rivalry games against Urbana are particularly fun to look back on — Centennial High School wouldn’t join Central as Champaign’s second Big 12 Conference representative until 1984.
“It used to be big; it wasn’t Centennial and Central, it was always Urbana and Central,” Van Matre said. “Reliving old times, we’ve all grown old over the years, and those old memories are always cherished.”