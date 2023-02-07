CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central High School’s chess team scored a checkmate in its first year competing as a member of the Illinois High School Association. It qualified for the state tournament.
The Maroons advanced during sectional competition Saturday at Washington High School.
Eight of the team’s 20 members will compete in the state tournament, set for Friday and Saturday at Peoria Civic Center — Beren Ozer, David Yong, Geri Paray, Marshall Bigler, Michael Lee, Ryan Slifer, Diego Marguccio and Gideon Blair.
Seth Chiles, who coaches the team along with Aaron Hong and Jackson Earl, said Central has fielded a less-formal club team for the last three to four years, with members playing against one another. This year marked the first time competing against other schools.
“Most definitely” there’s more work involved, Chiles said. “The IHSA requires more formalities. We have to submit rosters; the players play in strength of order; ranking the players by their chess ability; traveling to different schools to compete.
“The logistics of getting all the students together moving in the same direction has been another layer of responsibility. Before, we just met and whoever showed up played.”
The team traveled to Bloomington a couple of times and hosted Mahomet-Seymour and Bismarck-Henning.
Chiles said the team runs the gamut in terms of player experience. All of the members have played for at least a couple of years, and some for many years.
The qualities of a good chess player, according to Chiles: Patience, critical-thinking ability, problem-solving and the ability to be objective with yourself.
“Chess is such a valuable activity,” Chiles said. “It teaches you self reliance, critical thinking, good sportsmanship, how to take pride in what you’ve done. There are so many benefits.”
The coaches aren’t able to help their charges during a match. Sessions at school involve a great deal of structured instruction, “trying to work on things they have if we think they have a weak spot.
“They have to write down their moves (during a match), and we can look at that afterward. We do try to do coaching and do instruction.”
There will be 128 teams competing at Peoria. Individuals will play four matches on Friday and three on Saturday.