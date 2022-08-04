CHAMPAIGN — As Champaign Central football players and boosters continue seeking support for a trial varsity football game at McKinley Field, school district and city officials are preparing to reopen a discussion on this issue.
City spokesman Jeff Hamilton said Wednesday that the city has received notice from district officials saying they want to discuss a change to an intergovernmental agreement regarding McKinley Field.
The city council is set to discuss it at its next meeting Tuesday, he said.
The request from the district arises from a vote the school board took July 11 to allow Superintendent Shelia Boozer to work with City Manager Dorothy David regarding the request to play one game at McKinley Field.
“The intent was to be a good partner with the neighborhood and with the city and be collaborative with the request of the booster club and work toward a solution that works for everyone,” board President Amy Armstrong said.
The 2018 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the city — a copy of which was provided to The News-Gazette by the city’s legal department — doesn’t specifically use words like “forbidden” or “prohibited” in referring to varsity football games at McKinley Field.
Rather, it makes varsity football games an exception to the purpose of the $7.1 million improvement project for the field, stating “said improvements are intended to provide for utilization of the complex for Unit 4 athletic and educational purposes with the exception of varsity football games.”
Still, it was clearly the city’s intention for the agreement to prohibit varsity games at the renovated field, based on neighborhood concerns.
In a Sept. 28, 2018, memo from Planning and Development Director Bruce Knight to the council explaining points in the intergovernmental agreement, he notes that with respect to McKinley Field, “the language to clearly prohibit varsity football games was added per council direction at the Aug. 14, 2018, study session based on concerns about excessive traffic and parking demand associated with these games, and for potential night games, the lack of streetlights in the neighborhood.”
In the broader context, the agreement — formally entered into by the district and city on Oct. 11, 2018 — spells out the basis for mutual cooperation regarding multiple district facility projects connected with the $183.4 million referendum proposition voters approved in 2016.