CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education has been recognized for excellence in education.
Cognia, a global school-improvement organization, announced the award.
Regional Superintendent Gary Lewis said the award is a result of a group effort to serve members schools, students, teachers and parents.
“By having three statewide programs out of our office and all the work we do within ROE 9, it says to our team that your work is appreciated and recognized,” Lewis said.
He said Champaign-Ford was the first regional office to receive accreditation from Cognia in 2016, “and the renewal process allowed us to look back at the work over the past five years and make plans to move forward.”
The three state offices housed in the building are the Learning Technology Center, Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education and Illinois Elevating Special Educators Network.
Schools earn the recognition based on the results of Cognia’s accreditation engagement review.