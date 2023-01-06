CHAMPAIGN — To some, the Interstate 57 drive from Chicago to Champaign might feel like a cruise down the street. That wasn’t the case for South Side Chicagoan Anthony B. Sullers Jr. when he graduated from Morgan Park High School in 2009.
Luckily for him, Champaign-Urbana has become a “home away from home” for the now-three-time University of Illinois graduate, who’s putting his expertise to use in a wide range of university and city projects.
“Two hours is enough time to recognize that it’s a migration experience, having to leave my traditions and norms to create anew,” Sullers said. “There was a lot of people in this area who made me feel safe and at home.”
This month, the city is returning the gratitude: Sullers is the 2023 recipient of the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award, for engaging in “outstanding volunteerism” that lifted the well-being of Champaign County.
Sullers will be recognized at the 22nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration on Jan. 15.
“I think the beauty of this award is that it was brought at a time when I wasn’t expecting it,” Sullers said. “I’ve grown to know so many leaders out here who actually spent time doing the work with no expectations, no goal to sit as the face of anything. To do that type of work and still get identified, it motivates me to put on more types of support for others.”
Sullers received his doctorate from the College of Education with a concentration in Education Policy, Organization and Leadership in August 2021.
He’s a program evaluator for the UI’s Center for Culturally Responsive Evaluation and Assessment — CREA for short — and a lecturer for the Department of African American Studies.
In December 2021, he was named lead evaluator for LIFT Champaign, a city collaboration with Unit 4 schools that aims to provide “wraparound” support for African American families in the district.
His work there led him to accept the lead evaluation role for Champaign’s Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint, a multimillion-dollar investment in local outreach programs aimed at curbing shootings across the county.
“I’m thankful for the team at the city of Champaign. They’re doing a great job of helping me see the value of the work that I spent as a Ph.D. student,” Sullers said. “To be able to graduate and be welcomed and engaged in this high-level work, it requires somebody to take a bet on you.”
His recent work requires him to be a liaison, he said, “sharing the expectations of the city but also sharing the constant need that each of these partners are faced with when trying to deal with issues in general and dealing with the issues of gun violence.
“I’m really serving as a voice between both entities, with the goal of trying to be not one-sided at all — being able to support the city but also the community all at the same time, and being clear that unity is the goal,” he said.
In the words of his unidentified nominator, Sullers’ “educational focus, contributions and current work has focused on ensuring equality for college students, youth in our community and others. His work to address inequities through a culturally responsive evaluation lens is a way he is able to highlight the work of our society that meant so much to Dr. King.”
Off the job, Sullers is dedicated to the service and social efforts of his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, which chartered the Pi Psi chapter at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1929.
He’s an occasional motorcyclist, a frequenter of the Refinery Gym and an avid barbecuer, who wants to keep teaching in his future.
“One of the hard realities is I might get to a time where I have to leave this place. So I will be spending the next few years trying to do everything in my power to continue to be a vessel and keep my tenure here — I’m open for any opportunity to grow again,” Sullers said.