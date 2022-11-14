CHAMPAIGN — A multi-use Unit 4 facility is ready for its upgrades.
The Champaign school district will spend $11.2 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next couple years to modernize the Columbia Center on Bradley Avenue and bring its accessibility up to speed with other buildings in the system.
“I’m excited about the Columbia being accessible, finally,” school board President Amy Armstrong said Monday night, after the school board approved the district’s $856,200 agreement with Reifsteck Reid & Company Architects for design, bidding and construction administration on the renovation.
The finished design for the renovation is expected by April 2023, with a construction contract to be awarded by June and each of the building’s programs relocated for the 2023-24 school year. Hazard abatement and construction will take place from June until summer 2024, according to district documents.
The Columbia Center hosts several of Unit 4’s alternative education programs, including Novak Academy, Middle School RESTORE and Special Education: Young Adult Program.
“Currently, the district would like to keep these programs, as well as provide expanded additional educational options for students at this site,” said Unit 4’s agenda item. “The (Columbia) building presents several opportunities, and several challenges, in order to be used for educational purposes in the future.”
An assessment from GHR Engineers and Associates last semester showed the Columbia facility needed significant mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements.
Some of the additions on deck: a new elevator, ramps on the lower level and a renovation of two restrooms up to ADA standards.
The renovation will add a new sprinkler system and fire alarms, and replace the building’s HVAC system, all of its windows, its roof and the 100-year-old plumbing system, the district said. Workers will also repaint the interior, replace the gym floor and upgrade the kitchen.
“Currently, the building is not fully accessible for all our students, so by adding an elevator, improving the heating and cooling and installing new windows, the existing spaces within the building can be better utilized to accommodate any new programming the district may add in the future,” said Stacey Moore, Unit 4 spokeswoman.
Unit 4 was allocated almost $25.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Around $14 million will go into repairing and expanding classroom spaces, including the $11.2 million Columbia renovation, roof repairs to Central High School and Edison Middle School and a boiler for International Prep Academy.
Finding a temporary home for students in the Columbia Center’s programs next academic year will be a “high-priority item,” said Elizabeth Stegmaier, the district’s director of capital projects and planning.
“Now that we have that much nailed down, we can focus on where they’re going,” she said.