CHAMPAIGN — In a message posted Thursday on the Champaign school district's website, the school board said it was “extremely disheartened” after more than 600 members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers voted the night before to reject its most recent contract offer and authorize a strike.
A key sticking point in the negotiations has been the board’s proposal to extend the school day for elementary students by 50 minutes, and their teachers' work day by 35 minutes, starting in the 2023-24 school year.
“The Board’s proposal is designed to improve educational outcomes for all students, especially those who have been and continue to be underserved,” read the message, which was posted as an alert on the homepage. “At the same time, the proposal is structured to support the needs of teachers so they can be successful professionally and personally.
“Through the Needs Assessment, development of the Strategic Plan, and Anti-Racism Resolution, the Board has been adamant that it will not accept the status quo. We continue to place students at the forefront of all efforts. The Board awaits CFT’s plan for moving forward in a manner that ensures commitments made to our students, parents, and community are more than empty promises.”
The next bargaining session between the union and the board is set for Friday. The previous contract expired in July.