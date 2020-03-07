CHAMPAIGN — The search for the search firm that will help Unit 4 identify its next superintendent will begin Monday.
At its meeting that night, the school board will hear about a request for proposals to find a firm, with the goal of having a new superintendent chosen by January 2021. That person would succeed Susan Zola that July.
An item on the school board agenda served as the public announcement that Zola will be retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year when her four-year contract is up.
“Internally, this hasn’t been a secret,” district spokesman John Lyday said Friday. “This is a scheduled transition.”
“We knew this was in the works,” school board President Amy Armstrong added. “This work is not for the faint of heart. It’s hard, and it’s exhausting. She has done a tremendous amount of work in four years.”
Zola, 57, wasn’t available for comment Friday.
She was promoted to superintendent in 2017 after spending five years as assistant superintendent for achievement, curriculum and instruction.
Before that, she served as principal at Jefferson Middle School (2003-12) and Dr. Howard Elementary (1990-96).
“She’s been dedicated to the school district,” Armstrong said. “Her leadership has been thoughtful, considerate and with so much grace in the process. She leads by example, and she leads with integrity. She’s taught me a lot through her leadership.”
Like Zola’s predecessor, Judy Wiegand, the district paid the Illinois Association of School Boards $22,400 to identify candidates, but ended up hiring from within.
“Almost every school district I know of uses a search firm that is specialized in superintendent searches,” Lyday said. “They keep good track of the market and help the board identify good candidates and establish a process that helps move the process forward.”
This search is beginning earlier than the last one, Armstrong said.
“Four of us on the board were here when we searched for the last superintendent ... and we realized this is a really long process,” she said. “It’s the most important work a board of education does. We want to make sure the community is with us along the way.”
The agenda item lays out a detailed timeline of the search process, beginning with Monday’s meeting.
The next day, the request for proposals will be sent to prospective firms and posted on the district’s website.
Applications from search firms will be due March 24, and a firm is expected to be chosen April 14.
Zola is just the latest area superintendent to give retirement notice far in advance.
In 2017, Monticello’s Vic Zimmerman announced he’d step down as superintendent — following the 2020-21 school year. Last month, Rantoul City Schools announced that junior high Principal Scott Woods would take over as district superintendent on Jan. 1, 2022, succeeding the retiring Michelle Ramage.