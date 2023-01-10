CHAMPAIGN — After a fresh round of parent feedback, the Champaign school district has a recommended path to change its school-assignment process.
The school board will vote at its Jan. 23 meeting whether to keep its “Schools of Choice” model while turning Garden Hills Academy and International Prep Academy into Pre-K-through-8 schools, tweaking middle school assignment patterns, and removing balanced-calendar schedules starting this fall.
“The narrative has been for 25 years that everybody hates (Schools of Choice) and this is a terrible system, and we should change it. Boards before us would not broach this conversation because there were so many things to do,” board President Amy Armstrong said at Monday night’s meeting. “I’m grateful we’ve addressed the elephant in the room and we know what the community thinks and feels.”
The district hired demography firm Cooperative Strategies to propose alternatives to its current Schools of Choice method of assigning elementary students, with a focus on balancing the socioeconomic makeup of its schools.
Cooperative Strategies Executive Director David Sturtz presented his firm’s final recommended scenario on Monday. It’s the least disruptive, estimated to move less than 10 percent of students.
It was also the most popular: More than 55 percent of parents and district staff surveyed last month supported or strongly supported this option, while 18 percent said they needed more information. (The December survey had a total of 991 respondents, comprising 839 parents, 103 staff, 29 future parents and 20 community members and/or former parents.)
The firm’s first scenarios, proposed in the fall, called for moving between 64 and 79 percent of students next year. Both were met with broad opposition in parent surveys and focus groups.
“We heard resoundingly that that was undesirable, and it wasn’t resoundingly from one community and not others. We heard it everywhere we went,” Sturtz said. “We asked the question, ‘Are there challenges of equity and diversity in the school district?’ And we heard a universal ‘Yes, we want to invest in this challenge,’ but back in October, ‘We don’t like the way you’re trying to do it.’”
Sturtz encouraged the district and community to continue the conversation about fixing inequities in the school district.
“To the community, I heard from the folks in the district, I wanted to say that I’ve seen everybody I’ve worked with focused on what’s best for kids,” he said.
In the latest survey sent to families and staff, respondents were given two school-assignment scenarios to sound off on. One involved three “clusters” of schools, in which nearby families could pick their preference. It would move an estimated 64 percent of elementary students. This option was unpopular in surveys of parents and staff sent out in October and December.
The now-recommended scenario, which drew majority approval, would essentially preserve the choice system — where proximity, sibling preference, socioeconomic status and programming are algorithmically weighed — while adding Pre-K and grades 6-8 to Garden Hills and adding Pre-K to International Prep Academy.
The proposal would also change Kenwood and Barkstall elementaries’ balanced-calendar schedules to match the rest of the district. Several parents and teachers from these schools urged the board to reconsider in public comments.
Some middle school assignment patterns would change: Carrie Busey Elementary students would feed into Franklin Middle School, Booker T. Washington and Westview students into Edison Middle School and South Side students to Jefferson Middle School.
Board member Gianina Baker encouraged the district to follow with a thorough review of school start and stop times, as recommended.
“That’d be helpful to ensure it’s possible to get there,” Baker said.
Superintendent Shelia Boozer seconded Cooperative Strategies’ recommendation but said this decision was difficult, and she’s lost sleep over it.
“I really liked the cluster model, but because of the pandemic and the disruption and all those things, it was not the time to do something like that. It’s just not fair to our students, it’s not fair to our community,” Boozer said. “I do understand we have to make some kind of changes, but trying to do something that’s the least disruptive, but keeps us focused on the main thing: teaching and learning.”
The board said public comment will be heard ahead of its Jan. 23 vote.