CHAMPAIGN — Though a bit of progress was made, the Champaign school board and teachers union couldn’t reach a deal on a contract Thursday after eight hours of negotiations.
As a result, the Champaign Federation of Teachers filed its 10-day notice of an intent to strike on Friday morning, making April 4 the earliest possible date for a teacher walkout, if a deal isn’t reached by then.
Still, Thursday’s talks appeared to bring the most movement between offers since a January vote by the union that saw 91 percent of participating members reject the board’s proposal and authorize a strike.
The board shortened its original proposal to add 50 minutes to the elementary school day and 35 minutes to those teachers’ workdays starting in 2023-’24. Instead, the school day would increase by 45 minutes, the board said, and teachers would work another 15 minutes.
“The board achieved this by repurposing supervision time to planning, instruction, lunch, and recess time,” according to an update shared by the board on the district’s website.
The union said Friday that it proposed adding 15 minutes to the elementary day in 2022-’23 and 25 minutes the following year, but the board refused.
The union’s previous offer proposed using 2022-’23 to consider approaches to help close the district’s achievement and opportunity gap — including an extended day — through a task force, then negotiating the details at the end of the year.
“We’re trying to show the board that we’re not unreasonable, we hear what they’re asking, and we have a lot of shared goals,” union Co-President Mike Sitch said. “Despite a little progress and several conversations, we’re just not close enough to a deal that our members would ratify.”
The board called the notice of intent to strike “disheartening” and said it “is committed to reaching a deal that ensures additional, high-quality instructional time for students while balancing the needs of our committed educators.”
The board has pointed to the findings of the district’s needs assessment, which found that Black and Hispanic students and those with special needs often lagged behind their peers in academic achievement.
Though the needs assessment didn’t explicitly mention a longer school day, the board’s proposal called an extended elementary school day “one piece of a much larger puzzle” to address the issue in the district.
Adding 45 or 50 minutes to the elementary day in Champaign would take it from one of the shortest in the area to one of the longest. All teachers would receive a 4.25 percent raise, the board said, while K-5 teachers would receive an additional $2,000 per year.
The board’s proposal also calls for universal Wednesday “early out” days in all schools to make room for teachers’ professional development.
Meanwhile, union members who attended board meetings and participated in demonstrations have sounded off over pandemic staffing shortages and transportation concerns, which they say they’re unsure will be fixed by the time the extended school day arrives.
And they’ve repeated their desires for a precise plan for the extended day. The board’s proposal would confer a task force of administrators, teachers, parents and community members to figure out the logistics and start times for elementary schools during the next school year.
“We’re fighting the convoluted and backward nature of this entire process,” Sitch said.
The board and union are scheduled to continue negotiations from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Thus far, negotiations have been conducted virtually, Sitch said, but the union would like to meet in person.
“We’re disappointed that the board doesn’t want to meet in person,” Sitch said. “We think it’s important to be near the people.”
The board did not respond to a request for comment on this issue.
The union has scheduled parent forums on the contract negotiations for 1 to 2:30 p.m. today at the Douglass Center and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowbrook Community Church, just before the next round of negotiations.
“We don’t take the possibility of a strike lightly, and we’re trying to preserve the longevity of your educators moving forward by establishing working conditions that make this job tenable in the long term,” Sitch said.