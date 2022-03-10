CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Federation of Teachers is willing to consider an extended school day in two years, according to their first publicly disclosed contract proposal amid tense negotiations with the district.
Unlike the district’s four-year proposal, though, they’d like to hammer out some details over the course of a proposed two-year deal before agreeing to the measure.
The union’s proposal “tries to establish the order,” Co-President Mike Sitch said. “If an extended day is the idea we have, what would people want from an extended day if they got one? Then let’s bargain what those details look like.”
“We all want to do what’s right for kids,” Sitch added. “We are all trying to bring our best ideas forward, and our proposal allows it to happen in an order that honors voice. And theirs will have us scrambling to figure it out.”
Either contract, if approved, would be retroactive to July 2021.
Both proposals were publicly posted for the first time as part of a process put in place by the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, and both are on the district’s website at champaign schools.org. Union members voted in January to authorize a strike with 91 percent support, and initiated the posting process on Feb. 18.
The main sticking point in negotiations has been the district’s proposal to extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes in 2023-24, taking them from one of the area’s shortest to one of its longest.
Teachers’ work days would be extended by 35 minutes, according to the proposal, and current teachers would receive an extra $3,000 a year over the course of the four-year contract, along with several other salary raises. Teachers hired after June 30, 2022, would receive no additional benefits with the extended school day.
“As a board, we are advocating for increased instructional time for students because we trust and know that our highly qualified teachers, administrators and other staff will develop and use those critical minutes wisely,” the proposal states.
Both the union and the district proposed convening a task force made up of teachers, administrators and parents next school year.
The teachers, though, want a two-year contract during which all parties involved can hash out exactly how that time will be used — and whether it’s the best course of action to close the district’s “achievement and opportunity gaps.” The district wants the extended school day in writing now.
Board meetings have become heated in recent weeks. Union members flooded the Feb. 28 meeting to talk about transportation issues and staffing shortages that have plagued the district — and all the while, the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic has loomed.
On Monday, Superintendent Shelia Boozer and board President Amy Armstrong pleaded with teachers and community members to tone down the rhetoric.
The same day, board member Gianina Baker said she viewed efforts to delay the plan to extend the school day without providing specific ideas to address racial disparities as “efforts to block racial justice.” Board member Elizabeth Sotiropoulos compared the pushback to that during the civil-rights era.
Sitch declined to comment on these characterizations.
In its proposal, the union says it believes its task force will put forth ideas to combat racial disparities, including “additional staffing, smaller class sizes, reducing the teacher-to-student ratio, additional balanced-calendar schools, additional social-emotional learning resources, curricular changes, grade-level centers and a potential extended day for elementary school.”
To the school board, the step of extending the school day is an obvious one that needs no further examination.
“I support our teachers; I live this life with them,” board member Bruce Brown, who teaches at Urbana High School, told The News-Gazette. “I’m one of seven, one individual making this decision. But I’ll be honest: I don’t know one industry or service where the recipient doesn’t come out better by spending extra time with the professional in the room.”
The next bargaining session is set for March 24. The teachers won’t strike before then, Sitch said.
“In some ways, it feels like the board is goading us into going on strike, creating a tone of animosity and contempt,” Sitch said. “But as leaders, we have to find a way to get our shared issues resolved. We’ll keep coming to the table.”