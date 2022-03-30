Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.