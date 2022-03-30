CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school board and Champaign Federation of Teachers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that would avoid a strike, according to an email to union members.
The agreement came early Wednesday morning after a bargaining session that went through the night, and union members will vote to ratify it on April 5, the day they were set to begin their strike.
No details on the contract were released. The main disagreement between the union and the district centered around an extension of the elementary school day.