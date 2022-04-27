CHAMPAIGN — A newly approved 5 percent raise for the administrative staff of the Champaign school district “stings a little bit,” a teachers union official said Tuesday.
The raise for the 2021-’22 school year was recommended by Superintendent Shelia Boozer, retroactive to July 1, 2021, and approved by the school board this week.
The administrative raise was approved quickly in comparison to the negotiation of the new teachers contract, said Mike Sitch, co-president of the Champaign Federation of Teachers.
“I think, from a teacher’s point of view, teachers understand that administrators work hard,” he said. “But after a long, contentious battle over extending the school day, it was a surprise. And we’ve got a lot of work to do in our district to shore up relationships, so it stings a little bit.”
Most important to him at this point, Sitch said, is upcoming contract negotiations for the district’s support staff.
He said he hopes the raise approved for the administrative staff signals a willingness on the part of district leaders to elevate the salaries and benefits of support staff, including school-bus drivers, secretaries, cafeteria staff, teachers aides and maintenance workers.
Sitch said there are many support-staff positions represented by Champaign Education Support Professionals that need to be filled, and some are paying wages that “are not livable.”
Boozer was unavailable for an interview Tuesday but said in a memo to the school board that increases for administrative staff in recent years haven’t kept pace with raises for other district employees.
“Unlike teachers and support staff, administrators are not eligible for extra duty pay or overtime, so it is imperative that administrative base salaries are competitive,” she said. “Given the shortage of administrators across the state and nation, having a strong compensation package allows us to attract and retain building and district leaders committed to our students and families.”
Under the recently approved teachers contract, most teachers will average a 4.25 percent raise for each of the first two years, according to Sitch.
In a letter to the school board and Boozer, teacher Greg Stock said he can’t recall in his 28 years with the district when administrative raises were higher than the “off-schedule” percentage raise for teachers, which is the raise granted after 21 years on the job.
“It’s worth noting that the typical admin salary is naturally much higher than the typical teacher salary anyway, so even a 4.25 percent increase matching the CFT off-schedule percentage will result in a greater dollar amount raise anyway, much greater in most examples,” he said.
Stock, a former city council member, said one of the basic principles he followed when voting on raises for city staff was that upper-management raises shouldn’t be higher than those for ground-level employees.
School board President Amy Armstrong said historically, percentage raises for administrative staff and teachers have tended to be the same, but that hasn’t been the case for the last four years.
Meanwhile, as administrative raises stalled, the district has lost more than 50 administrators in the past two years, she said.
The 5 percent raise “does, this one time, bring them back to where they need to be for retention purposes and hiring,” Armstrong said.
All district employees are — and need to feel — appreciated, she said.
“We need to value and support everyone who is trying their best to serve our kids,” Armstrong said.
The 5 percent raise will go to administrative staff members who returned this year to the same positions they held the previous year.
Among administrative staff are principals, vice principals, deans, directors, assistant directors and program supervisors, district spokeswoman Stacey Moore said.
The 5 percent raise doesn’t apply to Boozer, who has an individual contract, she said.
Also approved for administrative staff were two more paid holidays that are now state holidays — Juneteenth and General Election Day. That raises the total number this year to 18.