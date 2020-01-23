CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district will be showcasing available job opportunities Thursday at its Family Job Fair.
Unit 4 parents, guardians and families are welcome to attend the event, set for 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mellon Building, 703 S. New St., C., to learn about and apply for open positions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes, and administrators will be on hand to answer questions.
Opportunities include teacher aides, bus drivers, bus monitors, food service, crossing guards, jobs with the Kids Plus after-school program, non-English interpreters, playground/lunchroom supervisors, substitute teachers and substitute support staff.
For more information on working for Unit 4, visit champaignschools.org/hr.