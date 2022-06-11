CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 schools will let students out early one to two Mondays every month next academic year to allow time for professional development for teachers.
The district and the Champaign Federation of Teachers previously agreed on having “early out” days on Wednesdays to fulfill this purpose during contract negotiations earlier this year.
According to Superintendent Shelia Boozer, an analysis with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, the district’s bus partner, showed that Wednesdays would be a tough stretch for early dismissal.
“We believe using Mondays will allow us to best meet the transportation needs of students and offer less disruption for staff members since we currently hold faculty meetings on Mondays,” Boozer wrote Friday in a letter to district families.
The plan, beginning in September:
- K-8 schools will dismiss students two hours early on one Monday each month.
- High schools will dismiss students two hours early on two Mondays each month.
The K-8 early-dismissal Monday will always sync up with one of the two high school early-out days.
A revised school calendar with all early-dismissal days marked is up for approval at Monday’s school board meeting.
Where possible, accounting for holidays, the early-dismissal days will occur on the first and third Monday of each month.
“We recognize that these early-dismissal days may present challenges for some families,” Boozer said. “I want to thank you in advance for your support of this new structure and promise you that I will do everything in my power to make this time relevant for our staff and translate into positive outcomes for each of our students.”
As negotiated by the teachers union and district, elementary school days will be extended by 35 minutes starting in the 2023-24 school year.
Effective next fall, Wednesday “late starts” at Central and Centennial high schools will be eliminated.