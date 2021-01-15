CHAMPAIGN — On a recent trip to town, Shelia Boozer pulled over when she saw families at a Champaign school playground and struck up a conversation. She did the same thing when she saw a group of Black students walking on the street, and in the local downtown businesses she visited.
She didn’t tell them she was one of three finalists for the superintendent position. Instead, she simply asked them what they thought about the district.
“I just said, ‘I have the potential of moving to Champaign, can you tell me about the school system?’” said Boozer, currently director of teaching and learning and technology for Springfield public schools. “There were a lot of great things people had to say, and there were a lot of things they want to be different.
“I talk to any- and everybody,” she added. “My kids say, ‘You look for people to talk to,’ and I say, ‘We need to make sure we’re telling the right story.’”
During half-hour virtual sessions Thursday, Boozer and the other two finalists, Yvonne Stokes and Erick Pruitt, answered questions and laid out their visions for the district.
They answered questions on the district’s strategic plan and racism resolution and about closing the achievement gap.
Boozer has spent her career in the Springfield district after graduating from the University of Illinois-Springfield, culminating in her current job, which she’s held since 2014. Stokes is the assistant superintendent for Munster, Ind., public schools and has worked in the Fort Wayne and Indianapolis districts. Pruitt spent most of his career in Chicago Public Schools, starting as a first-grade teacher and rising to his current position of deputy chief of high schools.
Stokes talked about focusing on literacy and diversifying gifted programming and the need for community engagement.
“We need to have community partnership,” she said. “The school is a microcosm of the community.”
“My plan is, foremost, to promote community engagement sessions where we as district staff and district leaders go into the community via the civic groups or homeowners associations or recreational communities, but we go into the community on a regular basis,” she said.
All three spoke glowingly about the strategic plan and racism resolution, and Pruitt spoke about his experience leading a team that developed a strategic plan in Houston.
“We focused primarily on empowering families in communities, leadership, teacher and instructional excellence, school design and social-emotional support,” he said. “I was drawn to Champaign because the district has developed expectations of how adults should work together and work to serve the needs of all students.”
The district will make its choice within four or five days after Tuesday’s final interviews, said Gloria Davis, a representative of the search the district hired who monitored Thursday’s meetings. The candidates will visit schools that day.
Whoever is chosen will have to make tough decisions about the schools of choice program, gifted education and maybe even the return to in-person school this fall.
Boozer explained how she’d handle those decisions.
“Sometimes when you make those decisions, people are not always comfortable with them,” Boozer said. “I always lead with what’s best for students, and sometimes what’s best for students doesn’t always make adults feel good.”