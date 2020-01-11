CHAMPAIGN — The short-lived proposal to swap Garden Hills and International Prep academies was a learning experience for Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola.
After listening sessions at each campus this week, the idea announced in December was “discontinued,” Zola said Friday, and each school’s challenges will be dealt with at their current locations.
“As a leader, we’re always learning and growing,” she said. “As much as I thought we tried to reach out to community leaders and talk to campus faculties, I’m sure in hindsight I could always have done a better job in my reaching out initially.”
When the swap was first proposed at a board meeting in December, it came as a surprise to IPA parents who attended to voice their support for expanding the dual-language school through eighth grade.
Faculty members at each school were told about the swap the Friday before the Monday meeting.
And it quickly drew criticism from board members, parents and community leaders, who questioned how it would benefit Garden Hills students.
Asked whether the pushback surprised her, Zola said she went into the listening sessions without “any preconceived ideas.”
“I honestly came to listen and hear,” she said. “I think that this was a great example of people sharing what their hopes were and how they’d like to be at the table.”
The swap was proposed to address overcrowding at the middle schools, empty seats at Garden Hills and a desire to expand IPA’s dual-language program through eighth grade.
But Zola said she learned that “many of the families appreciate where they’re at currently in their school assignments.”
Now, the district will work with each campus separately to tackle their respective challenges.
For IPA, the school board heard in December about nine different options to update and expand the 62-year-old school, which ranged from $6.7 million to $43.3 million.
“We’ll make a decision probably no later than the end of February,” Zola said. “Their conversations are really focused on the renovation and what size of a campus can we afford to build. And then concurrent with that, whether that’s K-5 or K-8, or a three-strand or a four-strand.”
And she said the district has a lot of work to do at Garden Hills.
That “is a campus that has some students that need more support than maybe other campuses,” Zola said, “and although I think the district’s tried to make some efforts, clearly we haven’t hit the mark in terms of providing the support we need for those students and the teachers and the administration that work on that campus.”
Addressing the achievement gap among black students, Zola said it “is a real concern.”
The district is using a third-party provider that has worked with large urban districts to conduct a “root-cause analysis” of the achievement gap, Zola said.
“So really trying to look deeply into: how do the African-American students feel on our campuses? How do our families ... feel in terms of their experience with our schools? What are the other things that we can look at to help close that achievement gap?” Zola said. “They have helped problem-solve these conversations before, so we are hopeful.”
That analysis will continue this spring, and “we hope to have some of those recommendations in place for fall 2020.”
At Monday’s school board meeting, Zola said she’ll summarize the feedback she’s received and provide a few recommendations.
But going forward, Zola said she hopes to work more closely with the community when making decisions.
“Hopefully, the people who were a part of the feedback, the listening session, will also be a part of those planning sessions,” she said.