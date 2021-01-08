CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district’s superintendent search is down to its final three candidates.
Sheila Boozer, currently director of teaching and learning and technology for Springfield Public Schools, Erick Pruitt, deputy chief of high schools for Chicago Public Schools, and Yvonne Stokes, assistant superintendent for the Munster, Ind., school district, will take part in virtual community presentations Jan. 14 before their final interviews with the board on Jan. 19.
The district landed on some “incredibly talented, qualified people doing this work, and we were excited that they wanted to work at Unit 4,” school board President Amy Armstrong said. “The needs assessment is very clear for what we need, and our data shows that the next leaders are going to have to come in and turn that around. We felt like these three brought different ideas to the table.”
The district hired Ray and Associates to conduct a nationwide search, then interviewed seven semifinalists Monday.
A main focus of the board has been hiring a candidate who aligns with the district’s strategic plan, which lays out the steps to improve equity, and its anti-racism resolution, which it passed over the summer.
“All of the candidates were very excited about the strategic plan,” Armstrong said. “We’ve laid a very clear roadmap. (Retiring superintendent) Dr. (Susan) Zola has led this work, we have a strategic plan, we have the anti-racism resolution, and we looked for candidates who were ready to dive into that work and to grow our data, because the data’s showing that we’re not serving specifically our Black children and our Brown children as well.”
Boozer has worked her way through the Springfield district, serving as principal of Lanphier High School and Black Hawk Elementary before moving into her current role.
Stokes served as deputy superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools before taking her current role and has worked as a teacher, principal, director of special education and director of curriculum and assessment. She’s also a musician and an advocate for the arts in schools, according to the Unit 4 press release.
Pruitt has worked for Chicago Public Schools on and off since 1998 following seven years in the Marines. He spent seven years as a first-grade teacher and five as a principal before moving into district administration. He spent four years with the Houston School District, rising to area superintendent, before returning to Chicago in 2018.
Whichever candidate the district chooses will have relatively clear directives from the board. The two previous superintendents, Zola and Judy Wiegand, were charged with leading the district’s massive referendum projects. With much of that work done, they’ll be left to tackle institutional issues regarding equity that have mired the district.
“With Dr. Wiegand, we got the referendum passed. Dr. Zola picked up the ball, she took the projects head-on, and we got the strategic plan done,” Armstrong said. “Those big rocks, those big side projects that were distractions are now mostly resolved.”
The candidates will be able to visit some Champaign schools, Armstrong said, although the stops will be much different than normal due to COVID-19 protocols. The final interviews will consist of a “deeper dive into their knowledge and their thoughts on the district,” Armstrong said.
“This is the main responsibility of the board of education,” Armstrong said. “We were elected to do this. This is our main job, and we represent our taxpayers, the community, and students, and we take that job very seriously, it’s incredibly important to us, and we feel the weight of that responsibility.”