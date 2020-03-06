CHAMPAIGN — Susan Zola plans to retire as Champaign school district superintendent in the summer of 2021.
An item on Monday’s school board agenda says Zola will step down on June 30, 2021. By then, the longtime Unit 4 employee will have held the top spot for four years.
Monday’s board agenda outlines a request for proposals for a firm or person to assist in the search for the next superintendent. The RFP does not need board approval. But once a firm or person is chosen, the board will have to sign off on that cost.
Zola took the top spot at Unit 4 as the district was ramping up its ongoing massive facilities overhaul, succeeding Judy Wiegand. She has also dealt with controversies such as the lack of a policy to govern the use of district purchasing cards.