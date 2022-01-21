CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign school district’s decision to propose a longer school day for elementary students in 2023-24 has “already overtaxed” Unit 4 teachers calling for action.
The Champaign Federation of Teachers plans to hold a “solidarity rally” outside the Mellon Building at 4 p.m. Monday, prior to a scheduled contract bargaining session between the teachers union and the district.
At issue: the district’s proposal to extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes, made public by the school board for the first time Friday in an attempt to “clarify misinformation that is circulating.”
According to the district, affected teachers’ workdays would be extended by 35 minutes, “with increased compensation for the additional time.”
“We’ve long heard from parents, teachers, administrators and others in the community that Unit 4 students have less instructional time, shorter recess and lunch periods, and less time to connect with their friends compared to other districts,” the board said in its statement.
The proposal comes at a time when bargaining for a new contract “drags on,” union leaders said in their own statement, and as the COVID-19 pandemic “continues to complicate a third year of teaching.”
“We are asking the board to listen to the experts — those dedicated educators who work with our students in classrooms across the district every single day,” Champaign Federation of Teachers Co-President Mike Sitch said. “The situation in our schools right now is dire — we fear the ramifications of this proposal. Our students and our community deserve better.”