CHAMPAIGN — Hundreds of Champaign school district educators, parents, students, children and community members snaked single-file around the Mellon Administrative Center on Monday evening, chanting and curling around parked cars with signs in hand for the better part of an hour.
“Our students deserve a plan,” several signs said. “You can’t put students first if you put teachers last.”
They were protesting a proposal from the school board, which met Monday night, to extend the school day for elementary students by 50 minutes beginning in 2023-24.
The proposed item has stalled contract negotiations with the Champaign teachers union.
On Wednesday, members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers will vote on whether to ratify the new contract or authorize the union to call a strike if demands aren’t met by the district.
“Teachers have questions they need answers to,” said union Co-President Mike Sitch. “We have transportation concerns, which were real long before the pandemic, about how the extra time will be used.
“And I do worry about this add-on when we still have issues with staffing,” he added.
A strike-authorization vote would not immediately start a strike. The vote simply grants union leaders permission to go through the proper legal steps to then call a strike.
“We’re committed to being back in the bargaining room on Friday with the board,” Sitch said.
Originally kept private within the board and union’s negotiations, leaks prompted both parties disclose their stances on the topic of a longer school day.
The board posted a pop-up statement on the district’s website Friday to “clarify misinformation that is circulating.”
The board said its proposal to tack on 50 minutes to the elementary school day originated from community desires for longer instructional, recess and lunch periods for those students.
Illinois also passed its “Right to Play” law in August, which mandates 30 minutes of uninstructed time per day for all K-5 students in the state. Currently, most elementary students in Champaign are granted about 20 minutes of recess, according to bell schedules.
Under the board’s proposal, elementary teachers would work another 35 minutes each school day and receive additional compensation for their work. Included in the extra daily time would be another five minutes for lunch and five minutes for planning time, the board said.
The board said all K-12 teachers will “help develop and implement” a plan for 60 minutes of their own professional development each week.
If the proposal is adopted, the district will convene a task force of teachers, support staff, administrators and other stakeholders, including parents and community members, to “ensure successful development and implementation of the extended day.”
Task force members would lead the formation of “reasonable schedules” for each of the elementary schools, determining start and end times, transportation and other related items, the board said, “with ample stakeholder input.”
After further request for comment, district spokeswoman Stacey Moore issued the following statement on behalf of the board:
“While we are engaged in bargaining with the CFT, we will not discuss the details of negotiations publicly beyond what the Board of Education communicated on the district website. We remain committed to working with CFT to reach a fair resolution.”
‘They need a plan before they agree’
Michael Cahill, a second-grade teacher at Robeson Elementary, has taught in Unit 4 for 17 years. He showed up Monday because he felt “the community should’ve been involved in these things right from the get-go, and parents should’ve been given voice.”
“We have a 7:50 a.m. start at my school right now, and already about 20 percent of the students are tardy; they’re not able to make that,” Cahill said. “Imagine making it even earlier?”
The board hasn’t specified how early schools could start, beyond that it “will not be starting for any students at 6:30 a.m., nor will students be on buses at 5:30 a.m.,” per the district’s website.
Cahill said he personally wouldn’t have a problem tacking the time on at the end of the day, but he wants more opportunity for public input.
“Playing this game where they’re posting something as an alert on their website is simply not the way to show that you are as invested as we are with these children’s success in life,” Cahill said.
Teachers from Champaign’s middle and high schools also showed up for the “solidarity rally,” including Brian Rosten, who teaches sixth-grade science at Franklin Middle School.
“Our elementary colleagues are telling us in their expert opinion: We need a plan, they need a plan before they agree to this idea,” Rosten said. “The school board refuses to come up with a plan.”
Some teachers, like Grant Thomas, who teaches art at Barkstall Elementary, said the board’s statement misrepresented the reasoning they’d heard for the extended day. He plans to vote to authorize a strike on Wednesday.
“The proposal I saw from the school board was about core academics and very little about recess. Yet when I looked at that website, it said everything about recess and lunch,” Rosten told the rallied crowd. “I don’t trust them to have a suitable plan for the future when there’s no suitable proposal and plan for the present.”
‘It’s about what our kids need’
Jen Setser, a Westview Elementary instructor for multilingual learners, thought the impetus of the extended day was to close the achievement gap — until she saw the board’s statement on the site.
“Parents and teachers know our students best, so we want input on this plan and we have not really established trust in the past few years with different things happening in COVID-19, where we haven’t seen a solid plan in place before going into the battlefield,” she said.
The last couple weeks have been hard for Westview and other Champaign schools, she said, battling student and staff absences, many of them virus-related.
One day, about a third of the student population was out, she said. A lack of substitutes means many of her most marginalized students that need extra instruction “are not getting that.”
“I just want to represent our kids, who are already tired and falling asleep in schools. Because they’re really working on their stamina after being at home all this time,” Setser said. “This isn’t about what our teachers want. It’s about what our kids need. Our kids need a different plan, because doing more of the same is not how we get the results I think we want.”