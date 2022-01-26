CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 teachers rejected the school district’s proposed contract, with 91 percent of members voting to authorize a strike Wednesday night.
The vote does not immediately start a strike. It simply grants union leaders permission to go through the proper legal steps to then call a strike.
The next bargaining session between the two sides is scheduled for Friday.
The Champaign Federation of Teachers rejected the contract largely over the Unit 4 board’s proposal to extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes in the 2023-24 school year.
Union teachers from elementary, middle and high schools in the district protested the proposal before Monday’s school board meeting.
“Our students, teachers, staff, and community have been through so much, and we don’t take this decision lightly,” said CFT Co-President Mike Sitch said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Whatever our union decides, know that we will continue to do all we can to give Champaign students the education they deserve.”
The teachers’ last contract expired on June 30, 2021. CFT represents about 850 Unit 4 teachers.