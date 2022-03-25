CHAMPAIGN — After an eight-hour negotiation session that started Thursday night and lasted until 1:30 a.m. today, the Champaign school district and its teachers union were not able to come to an agreement for their next contract.
The union will file its 10-day notice of an intent to strike today, making April 4 the earliest possible date for a teacher walkout. But a strike isn’t a done deal yet.
The school board and Champaign Federation of Teachers will meet again virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from union Co-President Mike Sitch.
The main disagreement remains over the board’s proposal to extend the elementary school day by 50 minutes and elementary teachers’ workdays by 35 minutes at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The board said this will allow for more recess and lunchtime for students, and add instructional time to help fight the district’s achievement gap.
“We came to the bargaining table with what we thought was an honest compromise. We offered time to extend the school day beginning next year, with the opportunity to add more time in the years that follow," Sitch said Friday. "We asked that it be implemented incrementally to ensure success of the plan. Despite that, we could not reach an agreement with the board last night. We are filing our 10-day intent-to-strike notice this morning to ensure that we are prepared should the board refuse to negotiate further.”
A vote the union took in January over the board’s proposed contract resulted in 91 percent of those participating voting to reject the offer and authorize a strike.
Many teachers' grievances, as disclosed in board meetings and interviews, are over methodology and logistics; whether the extended school day will help or exhaust students; and whether transportation concerns and staffing shortages would improve enough to handle a longer school day by fall 2023.
The union and district have been negotiating this contract since May; the previous one expired in June.