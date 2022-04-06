CHAMPAIGN — When the ballots were counted at the end of the Champaign Federation of Teachers’ vote Tuesday to ratify its contract with the Champaign school district after a long, contentious negotiation process, Co-President Mike Sitch’s prevailing feeling wasn’t relief.
Even though 76 percent of union members voted to ratify the contract, which extends the elementary school day by 35 minutes for students and five minutes for teachers, the process has taken a toll, he said.
“I think a sizable portion of our membership is relieved to have something ratified, but I think even amongst those people who are experiencing relief, there’s also anxiety still, there’s a lot of hurt feelings, there’s a lot of disappointment, which then translates to a lot of work that needs to be done, internally as a union but also as a district,” Sitch said.
“One of the things that we’d like to make very clear over the process of this is that, while the board may want to engage in bargaining over the length of the day, there are so many things taking place in our district that need to happen that could have a fundamentally better impact on our kids.
“And so those things still have to happen, which means, we’ve got to get to work making sure those things are still heard,” he said. “We have to continue to keep parents engaged and mobilized.”
Under the new contract, which Sitch declined to comment on directly, students will receive an extra 25 minutes of classroom instruction, five extra minutes of lunch and five extra minutes of “specials,” which include music, art and physical education classes.
Each teacher will receive a $2,500 stipend in addition to pay increases of 2.5 to 4.5 percent over the life of the four-year contract, which includes the current school year. The district will also increase its health insurance contributions by 22 percent over the course of the contract.
Teachers will no longer be responsible for 30 minutes of the supervision duties they were previously required to fill before and after school. Instead, a pool of funds will be set aside to pay teachers who wish to help with supervision.
Elementary and middle school students will have one “early out” day per month, when the school day ends two hours early. Teachers will receive two hours of professional development.
High school students will have two such days a month, which will replace their weekly “late start” days, in which school starts an hour later than normal.
The school board will vote to ratify the contract next Monday.
The board connected its desire for an extended day to the district’s strategic plan. It outlines broad plans to achieve the district’s goal of closing the achievement gap between White and Black students without providing specific policy proposals.
Questions of how that extra time will be used and what extra support the teachers will receive, though, will remain, Sitch said. Relationships with teachers, 91 percent of whom voted to authorize a strike before last week’s agreement was reached, will need to be repaired.
“I think people are hurt because this process happened backwards, this process of what a school day should look like,” Sitch said. “It happened in the bargaining room. It didn’t have all the people at the table. It didn’t push to seek what it could be. It didn’t ask teachers what they need.
“And so it felt like a high-handed, ‘This will be the ticket.’ And so teachers were hurt by that. They were hurt by the board, and they were hurt by the administration. And they’re hurt a little by their union, by me.”
Plenty more needs to be done, Sitch said, and he hopes teachers’ ideas are recognized going forward.
“It’s going to have to be done in conjunction with things that teachers have been talking about for a long time,” he said. “Teachers have been talking about engaging in relevant curriculum. They’ve been talking about getting kids moving and engaged in activities.
“We have got a district that, like other districts around the country, has been hyper-focused on kids’ test scores, to the expense oftentimes of those test scores. Families know. Teachers know. You get to those things when kids feel like they have a place in school. Where there are opportunities for them to be involved, when they’re engaging in things that are relevant to them, and fun.
“When kids feel like they’re a part of something and getting some success, that’s when you see those other things translate,” he added. “Historically, we’ve doubled down on the processes that get us toward those scores, and I think as long as we dedicate our data to test scores, as long as we’re paying attention to that data primarily, I don’t think we’ll ever see the results we need.”