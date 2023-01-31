Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Awards: Introducing the Class of 2023
A four-time Paralympian. A state tennis championship-winning sister act. A doctor. A dentist. A tireless volunteer.
These are the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s 2023 honorees, whose in-depth stories you’ll read on these pages in the weeks leading up to the foundation’s annual awards gala, set for April 14 at the I Hotel & Conference Center.
But first, some quick introductions.
Distinguished Alumni: NICHOLE MILLAGE (Centennial ’95)
The pride of Kenwood Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High ended her Paralympic volleyball career in style, adding a gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games to the gold and two silvers she brought home from Rio, London and Beijing. Before losing her leg just below the knee at 21 in a boating accident, “I took a lot of things for granted,” says Millage, now a public works project specialist for her hometown city. “My accident helped me see the bigger picture and has provided me with so many unimaginable opportunities.”
Distinguished Alumni: AVRA JAIN (Central ’79)
On the short list for the most accomplished former N-G paper deliverer of all-time, she won an IHSA doubles tennis title with sister Anna in 1978 and was Central’s valedictorian in ’79. And the success didn’t stop there — Jain earned an engineering degree from Purdue, worked in bond trading on Wall Street, pivoted to real estate and now is one of south Florida’s most acclaimed developers, winner of the City of Miami Guardian of the Year Award. Oh, and she won three Sundance Film awards as producer of a 2000 documentary about homelessness in New York.
Distinguished Alumni: ANNA JAIN BAKST (Central ’79)
Among the items on Bakst’s to-do list when she makes the trip back: “seeing a round barn!” There aren’t any of those in New York City, where the recipient of Purdue’s 2015 Outstanding Industrial Engineer Award made a name for herself in the fashion industry after earning her MBA from Stanford. Among her titles: president of the shoe and accessory division at Donna Karan, CEO and president of Kate Spade New York and the biggie — group president at Michael Kors, where in 2003 she led the successful launch of the accessories and footwear division.
Distinguished Alumni: DR. KEN ROWLAND (Urbana ’72)
Attending the 50th reunion of Urbana’s Class of ’72 reminded Carle Health’s director of cancer research why he chose to launch his professional career in his hometown after residency and oncology fellowships at Rush Medical in Chicago. “Looking back,” he adds, “I’m proud of how our community public schools nurtured and fostered the care of my younger autistic brother. He was so proud of graduating from Urbana High School — brother, parents and exceptional teachers alike. This would not have been accomplished in many communities in the ’60s and ’70s.”
Local Hero Award: KANITTHA FAY
You name the local cause, there’s a good chance the 1999 UI alumna, District 116 mom and Thailand immigrant devotes time to it. She’s a member of the Urbana High PTSA executive team, the League of Women Voters board, the Mayoral Recognition Program committee and the Urbana Parks advisory committee, as well as the co-founder of the We Love Urbana community building initiative. Said her nominator: “She believes schools are the heart of the community and always helps to build bridges between people and organizations.”
Local Business Community Impact Award: RAGLE LABS
Seven years after graduating from Urbana High, Jerry Ragle founded the company that would go on to employ numerous fellow former Tigers and be named the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s 2004 Small Business of the Year. He hasn’t forgotten where he came from, serving as an Urbana Alumni Association executive officer for 20-plus years and, as his nominator noted, coordinating efforts to provide IDEA Store gift certificates for every single teacher in the district.