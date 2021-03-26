CHAMPAIGN — Academy High got the green light from the Illinois High School Association this week for interscholastic competition.
That will allow a track-and-field team to compete this spring, and in the fall, cross country, volleyball and soccer could be added, depending on student interest.
“That’s very exciting for us,” said Head of School John Carpenter.
The school started four years ago and holds classes on Fox Drive in Champaign. Until now, IHSA-accredited extracurricular activities were a no-go.
The school has also received formal recognition from an independent school accreditation agency as well as the Illinois State Board of Education, which made Academy High eligible for admittance to the IHSA.
Candidate schools receive state recognition by completing measures in 30 performance standards. Academy High achieved a perfect 100 percent in all 30 areas.
Carpenter said students had already begun discussions of forming a track-and-field team, anticipating ISBE and IHSA recognition.
Kyle Hummel, whom Carpenter called “a world-class triathlete,” has been hired as the new coach and athletic director. He will also teach physical education.
The track team’s first practice is set for April 4.
“The prospect of our Academy High students toeing the starting line this spring is exciting indeed, particularly for our founding freshmen, who will now have the chance to represent the very school they have played such an instrumental role in creating,” Carpenter said.
Academy High is an independent private school. It started with nine students in 2017 and has added a grade each year. It now has 60 students.