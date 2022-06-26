MONTICELLO — In the middle of last academic year, students at Monticello Middle School faced a new rule: Keep cellphones in your lockers or face potential discipline.
It’s a stricter rule than at the high school. Now, middle school Principal Beth Poynton must decide whether to continue the policy next year, Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said.
Why the change? Mainly the distractions phones can pose in class, Zimmerman said. But sometimes, emotions over unwanted student posts and messages have spilled over into the school day.
“Middle school kids, there’s often a lot of drama,” Zimmerman said. “When I was a kid, it was passing notes. Now it’s on cellphones. The drama hasn’t changed, just the vehicle to pass the drama along.”
Several local school districts are tightening the permitted uses of cellphones ahead of next academic year, to counter related class disruptions and student conflicts.
Blue Ridge High School Principal Brian Easter sent a letter to school families this week reminding them that student phones have to be turned off and out of sight during class time.
“Our staff came to a clear consensus last spring that cellphones are creating many problems for our students,” Easter wrote.
Blue Ridge also banned wireless earbuds or headphones.
“Wireless headphones leads to hair being over them and students not paying attention in class,” Superintendent Hillary Stanifer said. “We want to make sure all eyes, ears and brains are activated.”
Easter implored parents to go through the school office if any emergencies arise and a student needs to be contacted.
“A multitude of scientific studies show a significant connection between teen social-media use and mental-health problems,” Easter said. “We hope to foster a culture of personal connections that extend beyond the screen.”
Both the Danville and Champaign school boards recently signed off on cellphone restrictions in their student handbook and code of conduct.
In Danville, all parents and teachers will have to sign a “cellphone contract” acknowledging that students’ phones must stay out of sight and cannot be used during the school day, lest they be subject to confiscation.
Students whose parents refuse to sign won’t be allowed to bring phones to school at all, Assistant Superintendent Elizabeth Yacobi told the board earlier this month.
“Cellphones have really been a disruption,” Yacobi said. “We need to educate our parents more about ‘Stop calling your children when they are in class.’ Or texting. Texting’s the same thing.”
On June 13, the Champaign school board unanimously approved a set of changes to the student code of conduct, including stricter use of cellphones and other electronic devices.
In the district’s middle and high schools, students are no longer allowed to open their cellphones during passing periods. All electronic devices — cellphones, recorders, personal digital assistants, pagers — must be turned off or silent and out of sight unless:
- The supervising teacher grants permission.
- The device is approved for a student’s individualized education program.
- The device is used during the student’s lunch period.
- The device is need in an emergency that “threatens the safety of students, staff, or other individuals.”
“We are not the only school district — surprise, surprise — dealing with the issue of cellphones; we know what it brings,” Orlando Thomas, the district’s executive director of school supports and choice, told the board. “It brings opportunities for kids to say what they may not say, things that are community-related issues that often play out in schools.
“We’ll be working with administrators throughout the summer to determine how they’re going to monitor that this school year,” he said.
Meanwhile, the district’s disciplinary advisory committee will create a “formal administrative procedure” around electronic-device use “where we will garner feedback from our parents, our students, our administrators and our teachers.”
During the same meeting, the board approved the district’s purchase of more than $863,000 in cell booster systems to improve signals at district buildings.
“In the event of an emergency, it is imperative that students and staff be able to communicate effectively. Due to the design and construction of many of our buildings, cellular service is often unavailable,” the agenda item said.
According to Heritage Superintendent Tom Davis, the high school transitioned more than five years ago to a “lunch-permitted model” for cellphones. Previously, students weren’t allowed to use them on campus.
“We’d seen enough good behavior and abiding by cellphones that we opened up lunch, and it’s still there,” Davis said. “I had my doubts, too.”
Heritage High has a three-strike system for using cellphones outside of approved times or in an unapproved manner, with the third offense warranting a call to a parent to come get the student’s phone, along with student detention.
This type of discipline only happens a “couple times a year,” Davis said.
“A lot of times, it stems from emotional posting — I’m upset at this person, they talked to who I like,” Davis said. “The standard we go by, like other districts, is any substantial disruption to the school environment.”
The ubiquity of smartphones — “all adults are addicted to cellphones, and students even moreso,” Stanifer said — isn’t slowing these districts’ efforts to control student screen time.
“There can be a tendency toward social-media drama from student to student; it’s an invisible mechanism,” she said. “Adults can be unaware of this social-media world until something erupts, and we want to do very best to honor what the taxpayers ask us to do and educate students.”