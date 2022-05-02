Class Acts: CU Schools Foundation honors Shining Star educators
Set to be honored during a Wednesday social at Riggs Beer Company for going above and (way) beyond the call of duty: the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s 2022 Shining Star honorees. Nominated by their peers for “exemplary service, extra effort, enthusiastic attitude and innovative ideas that noticeably benefit their students,” each will receive a $500 grant for their classrooms.
JENIECE MITCHELLSixth-grade reading teacher, Franklin STEAM Academy, ChampaignInnovator. Collaborator. Visionary. Those were a few of the terms nominators used to describe Franklin’s star, who took on the added role of mentoring new teachers during the pandemic and lined up speakers and activities related to Black history and the the school’s annual Holocaust Museum. Wrote one co-worker/fan: “If you walk into her classroom, you will see a passionate teacher, facilitator and mentor expending extra energy to share her space, time and funds with her students.”
MICHAEL CROSSIN
Special-education teacher, Young Adult Program, Champaign
Unit 4 schools’ 27-year vocational coordinator was at his most valuable during the pandemic, cultivating relationships with local businesses to match his Young Adult Program students — who are 18 to 22 and have moderate to severe disabilities — with jobs. “Imagine trying to make these connections for and with students during COVID,” one nominator wrote of Crossin, who works with students in their homes, helping them learn vocational skills and earn “life-altering” employment opportunities.
LUCY KEBLER
Second-grade teacher,
Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elem., Urbana
A school year that started with Kebler teaching fifth grade ended with her teaching second, after a fellow teacher left mid-year — and Dr. Williams Elementary in a bind. “Miss Kebler entered a new classroom, with students and parents in the middle of ongoing COVID challenges,” a nominator wrote. “She immediately focused on providing a safe and welcoming environment during this difficult transition for her new students.” Marveled another: “Lucy was an example of resiliency, as she led others with empathy and compassion in this mid-year transition.”
JODI MILLER
Kindergarten teacher, Leal Elementary, Urbana
Leal’s resident green thumb has written grants to acquire garden supplies and regularly puts in long hours to lead activities that give kindergartners experiences with the school’s sensory garden, pollinator garden and vegetable beds. “Jodi is all about hands-on learning activities and offers to help other teachers do the same as she mentors and sets the example here at Leal,” her nominator wrote of Miller, a go-to staff member for parents with questions about their kids’ transition from preschool to kindergarten.
