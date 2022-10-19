CHAMPAIGN — As he stood in front of around 60 community members Tuesday night in the gymnasium of Garden Hills Academy, David Sturtz wasn’t surprised by the tenor of response he and his demographic consulting firm, Cooperative Strategies, received after making two proposals to the Unit 4 school district to radically change its elementary school placement process.
“In this line of work, you are dealing with layers of challenges, complications, people’s lives that have been affected by decades, if not centuries, of decisions that they have not made and have generational impact,” Sturtz said after the second of two community open houses in as many nights.
“It’s real, it’s raw, it’s hard … and I expect nothing less. Flat-effect meetings about a subject of this nature would be a problem. Impassioned conversation with a healthy dose of skepticism leveled at the consultant standing in front of you should be expected. We should be accountable.”
The questions and comments Sturtz and coworker Scott Leopold fielded at Tuesday’s open house were broad in nature, but almost every one was highly skeptical of the two plans proposed by their firm to replace the district’s Schools of Choice model.
This week’s forums, including one the previous night at Carrie Busey Elementary, came after the firm met with hundreds of community members during focus groups to discuss the proposed plans.
One of those plans would create four boundaried clusters of schools. Families would choose schools based on the clusters they are placed in.
The other option would be a completely boundaried model aside from two sets of “sister schools,” meaning students at Barkstall and Carrie Busey would attend schools with students from Stratton and Booker T. Washington, respectively. The latter plan received significant pushback, Sturtz told the crowd.
The changes would theoretically go into effect next school year. The firm may recommend the district allow some students to stay at the school they currently attend, Sturtz said, allowing considerations for older students, siblings and possibly others.
“There’s a lot of energy around this, so let’s have these deeper conversations about identifying and scaling what’s working right in our schools,” Sturtz said. “I love that conversation. We were tasked with something narrow, but I want to open the conversation, because that’s where the magic happens.”
After the focus groups, which included a meeting with around 70 multilingual families, the firm plans come back with its final recommendations for the school board to vote on in December.
While the scope of Cooperative Strategies’ mission was narrow — to level the number of students with low socioeconomic status in each school — Sturtz said he hopes a broader conversation contributes to the district’s decisions going forward.
“Holding our feet to the fire, even if it’s on topics that we’re not tasked with, bring up what’s in your craw, what you’re passionate about, what you find is important (matters) so that we can at least be cognizant of that as we begin writing our narrow scope for our particular contract,” Sturtz said.
“And my hope in this is that it is channeled into constructive, deeper conversations about these other matters for some time to come.”