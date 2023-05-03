Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The travel party from Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond High School — 73 students and seven chaperones — will begin its trip back to Douglas County today. But if not for a handful of area businesses, the annual senior class excursion to the nation’s capital might not have taken place.
ALAH Principal Steffanie Seegmiller said the Class of 2023 was $7,000 short of meeting budget for its five-day trip to Washington, D.C., before an April fundraiser involving cinnamon rolls brought out the best in the community.
“People stepped up to the plate … from giving $30 to thousands of dollars,” Seegmiller said. “It speaks volumes as to what people think of this unbelievable tradition. A lot of schools have senior trips, but there’s something special about this one.”
From zipping around on Segways to attending a Nationals game to visiting museums and monuments, the Knights have shown their sightseeing chops. The school’s first senior trip took students to Niagara Falls in 1952, with Washington, D.C., the destination since ‘55.
Tuesday was “a whole lot of walking,” Seegmiller said. “And, yes, we are tired.”