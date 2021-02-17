URBANA — The Urbana school district is looking at ways to get more students in the classroom for the fourth quarter, particularly at the early-childhood and elementary levels.
Administrators will send out surveys to families of all elementary school students Friday, with the hopes of receiving commitments by March 1 from families of students who want to return to in-person classes.
“Any families that indicate they want to return, we are going to try to work with them to make sure we have enough space we have for them to attend,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “Middle and high school is a little different because we still have those caps of the 50 students in a given space through the Restore Illinois Plan.
“That being said, we’re trying to open as widely as we can for fourth quarter. I don’t know that we’ll be able to do a full hybrid model where we have 600 students walking around on any given day.”
At the middle and high school level, Ivory-Tatum said, the sticking point is lunch. Currently, the district has allowed back students who need extra support, which is decided at the school level. Ivory-Tatum said schools are reaching out to students who have been given the option to return but have not and are looking to eliminate barriers for those who can’t come at a specific time because they’re home with siblings or at work.
“We’ve been reaching out to figure out, ‘Where are those high-needs students and what can we do to help remediate the situations so those students can attend,” she said.
“Schools have started talking about some afternoon classes or (night classes), trying to figure out, students who have to work, how can we get them some credit recovery and some of the academic needs they have if they can’t Zoom in at the specific time that we set.”
At the elementary level, only a few classrooms have reached their maximum of 10 students, Assistant Superintendent Kim Norton said, but the district is working with all families who want to return.
If the state guideline limiting indoor gatherings to 50 people changes, Ivory-Tatum said the district would be able to pivot.
“I am concerned that students with a great deal of support at home are doing better than students who don’t have a great deal of support at home,” board member John Dimit said. “It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s just the way it is. From an equity viewpoint, we need to be able to figure out a way to get our learners back in the classroom as soon as we can.”