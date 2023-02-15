DANVILLE — Tom Chamberlain grew up on a dairy farm with 12 brothers and sisters. He knew paying for college would pose a problem.
“Growing up in this situation meant there was only one way any of us would ever go to college,” Chamberlain said. “We had to pay for our own college education.”
He worked several jobs in high school to save for college, but he needed more funds, so he took out student loans.
“But I also received scholarship support from people and companies who remain near and dear to my heart even today,” said Chamberlain, now senior executive vice president and chief lending officer for Iroquois Federal Savings & Loan. “I know I wouldn’t be where I am today without the scholarship assistance I received. So, this is our turn to give back. We give to honor those who gave before, for those that need scholarships today and to those in the years to come.”
Chamberlain and his wife, Beth, have established a scholarship that supports Danville Area Community College students who intend to transfer to the University of Illinois.
Called the Harold and Emily Jean Hull Scholarship, it will provide up to $1,000 a year for tuition, books or fees to a student transferring to the UI.
The scholarship is named after Beth Chamberlain’s parents.
Beth, who recently retired from a 34-year career as a science teacher, including the last 14 at Danville High School, said she believes establishing the scholarship is an apt way to honor them.
“Providing the opportunity for students to discover their potential, to be the first one in their family to go to college or to have monetary assistance to avoid tremendous college debt is one way that I can fulfill life’s mission of helping others,” she said.
This marks the second scholarship the Chamberlains have endowed.
The first one, established in 2017, provides up to $1,000 for tuition, books and fees to two female DACC students majoring in a science program each year.
They are required to earn a B or better average.
To date, the Chamberlains have awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships.
The couple believes in education and helping others.
They met at the UI in 1984 and graduated together two years later with bachelor’s degrees. Beth majored in secondary education, Tom in agriculture economics. They later earned master’s degrees at Eastern Illinois University.
There are five other scholarships available for DACC students working toward a bachelor’s degree: The Mary Miller Memorial Scholarship, the Coan Teacher Scholarship, the Andy and Lou Ann Young Scholarship, the Marilyn F. Campbell Scholarship-Illinois Audubon Society and the Danville American Association of University Women Scholarship.