CHAMPAIGN — Felicia Johnson didn’t hide her emotion as she stood up at the front of the hundreds of community members who filled the cafeteria at Garden Hills Academy on Tuesday night for a listening session with Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola.
Johnson lives a few blocks away from Garden Hills. She worked for Unit 4 for decades, including a few years for Zola at Dr. Howard.
The mother of 14 children — some biological, some adopted, and some step — and grandmother to 60 has seen valuable programs come and go from Garden Hills, and the fact that the district was proposing swapping the school with International Prep Academy had her up in arms.
“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and we need that now,” she said later. “We need that now.”
In 1996, Johnson filed a complaint against the district with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights that led the district to commit to a consent decree that ran from 2002-09 in which it promised to eliminate “unwarranted disparities in access and achievement for African-American students.”
Johnson, a former parent liaison for the district, saw it make strides with initiatives like the wraparound program, in which staff like her met with children and parents to solve their problems away from school, and Freedom Schools, which provided summer and after-school programs.
But when the funding dried up, so did the programs.
Rather than move Garden Hills to change its perceived reputation and help it climb the ranks in the district’s Schools of Choice policy, Johnson suggested taking steps to fix the problems where they are.
“It addressed the needs,” she said of the wraparound program. “And it doesn’t happen overnight, it’s a period of time. Having a child see that you trust them and you love them, they open up. When they make a mistake, we come together and say, ‘What do we need to do, because what we said at the table with you last week, it didn’t work.’ And they started taking on their own responsibility.”
The proposed swap would provide a much-desired K-8 school for IPA and move the students and staff from Garden Hills, which currently has 227 open seats, to IPA’s building on Kirby Avenue.
Johnson was far from the only person in attendance to suggest alternatives to the swap and express disappointment with the plan.
State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, spoke first at the meeting, which was meant as a chance for community members to express their views to Zola and district administration.
“We’re standing in a beautiful edifice that took decades to get. Decades before the north end had a facility like this,” Ammons said. “And then to propose to take the facility and switch the children out by busing, which was the other issue with Brown vs. Board of Education, please pay attention to what history has taught us about education equity and education access.”
Nathan Stephens, director of the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center at the University of Illinois, talked about committing resources to work with the district and Garden Hills to make it a sanctuary school, which would help children who deal with trauma. Parent Ronick Frazier talked about the school’s new PTA, which she currently presides over as president.
More than a dozen Garden Hills teachers stood at the front of the room as magnet coordinator Melissa Kearns talked about the need for commitment and support from the district and the community.
Zola stood at the front of the room and listened as community members filed up to microphone to voice complaints and criticism for over an hour and a half.
“This really was honestly about listening,” she said at the end, offering to hang around and speak to people one-on-one.
Zola said her next step is to offer proposals at Monday’s school board meeting, which will include her response to the input she’s gotten since she first proposed the swap in mid-December. She didn’t offer any specifics on those proposals.