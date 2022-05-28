URBANA — Earlier this year, the kindergartners in Jodi Miller’s class at Leal Elementary School in Urbana wanted the first days of life for the chicks they would hatch to be full of joy and excitement. So they drew pictures for them to see as they opened their eyes for the first time and decorated the walls of the brooder box they made specifically for this project.
“They were so excited,” Miller said. “It’s really fun. A lot of the kids have never seen an animal grow. Even though we’re really close to farms, our students at Leal don’t have the opportunity to go to farms often, so it’s great.”
Even though she’s in charge of the project, Miller’s class isn’t the only one that’s able to enjoy and learn from the chicks. Classes from around the school base learning units around them.
“When they’re born, the kids are able to see life,” Principal Adriana Ochoa said, “and sometimes they’re able to see the ones that don’t survive, and that’s a different kind of lesson, too. It’s very meaningful.”
Miller’s hands-on approach is one of the reasons she’s such an asset to Leal, Ochoa said, and it’s one of the reasons she was awarded one of the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s Shining Star Awards.
“Anything I need, she will be supportive of,” Ochoa said. “She’s a true leader who will round up people to get things done. You don’t have to ask her twice. She will come around to do whatever she can to support other people.”
Miller is also the caretaker of Leal’s gardens, which include a sensory garden that focuses on plants that smell interesting, can be touched or create calming sounds, a pollinator garden with native plants, and vegetable gardens. While the sensory garden predated her time at the school, Miller planned and set in motion the creation of several of the others.
“There’s a reason and a purpose for every plant that’s out there,” Ochoa said, “and the only one that knows (those reasons) is Jodi Miller.”
It’s no mistake that Miller is involved in hands-on, science-based projects. Growing up in Lansing, Mich., she was involved with Olympics of the Mind, a national program that she described as a “creative problem-solving team.” The program is now known as Destination Imagination, which focuses on project- based, hands-on learning, and Miller became involved as an adult during various stops in her career after graduating from Michigan State University in 1999 with a degree in child development and early-childhood education and a minor in biology.
After working in a suburb of Atlanta and in Charlottesville, Va., Miller and her family moved to Urbana in 2008 to be closer to family in the Midwest after the birth of her first child. While the Urbana district doesn’t have Destination Imagination, that doesn’t stop Miller from allowing her students to use their hands as they learn.
While she’s taught every grade up to eighth in some form over the years, she finds her approach works especially well with the youngest students, whether they’re planting seeds, hatching chicks or learning other things about the world.
“Kindergarten’s my favorite, because they come to school loving everything,” Miller said. “It’s their first experience in a big school full-day for.a lot of them, and they want t learn everything. They want to learn to be a kind friend, and they want to learn how everything works, and they ask all the questions. It’s kind of nice as a kindergarten teacher, because if you’re excited about something, they’ll be excited about it.”
For Miller, showing enthusiasm isn’t a problem.
“She is phenomenal at teaching the kids expectations of what 5-year-olds are able to understand,” Ochoa said. “She’s a huge advocate for (kindergarten students) and how they’re supposed to be learning.”