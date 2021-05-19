URBANA — Darienne Ciuro Sanchez has interned at NASA, been a storm chaser and given tours to kids for the Urbana Park District.
But when Sanchez talks about the best job ever, it’s being a teacher.
“You’re everything I do. You’re all I ever want in life. This teaching is the best,” Sanchez said to a classroom full of students Tuesday after the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation sprang a surprise award on the 34-year-old dual-language science teacher.
The foundation honored Sanchez with the Gene Amberg Excellence in Teaching Endowed Chair, presented to an Urbana school district teacher once every three years.
Sanchez, who has been a sixth-grade and seventh- grade dual-language science teacher at the middle school for the past five years, is a native of Puerto Rico and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Universidad Metropolitana.
Sanchez first came to Champaign-Urbana to get a master’s degree in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois and first discovered a love for teaching while working for the park district giving outdoor tours to local students.
Sanchez started a career with the Urbana school district as a teaching assistant at Leal Elementary School, then at the middle school, and worked to earn teaching credentials through Millikin University.
Sanchez recalled spending two years working full time for the school district along with additional hours each night on further education to earn teaching credentials.
“It was pretty tough,” Sanchez said. “But I feel like it made me stronger.”
Sanchez’s nominator, Urbana Middle School Principal Joseph Wiemelt, describes Sanchez as “a walking definition of an excellent teacher” and “one of the most engaging, imaginative and innovative teachers at Urbana Middle School.”
Sanchez has brought innovation to the classroom and built “incredible” relationships with students and families, he said.
Not only that, Wiemelt said, Sanchez is a leader at the school.
Sanchez said Wiemelt has been a mentor and role model.
“I look up to him a lot,” Sanchez said.
The first Amberg Excellence in Teaching Award, named for former Urbana Superintendent Gene Amberg, was given in 2006.
As a recipient, Sanchez will be paid a monetary award through the foundation for three years, and the school district will also receive some funding, according to the foundation.