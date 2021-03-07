URBANA — Meg (Weinbaum) Zucker wouldn’t have considered herself self-conscious when she was a student at Urbana High School. In fact, she was an outgoing kid.
When she looks back at photos of herself from that time, though, she sees something incongruous with her social nature.
She was hiding her hands.
“If you look back at pictures, when I’m in public, my hands were in my pockets,” Zucker said. “I definitely didn’t like being looked at, and my difference was a source of shame. It took years to evolve to a place where I began to realize that it was the very thing that attracted the most wonderful people in my life.”
Zucker was born with Ectrodactlyly, a genetic condition that left her with one finger on each hand, shortened forearms and one toe on each foot.
Despite her physical difference, Zucker didn’t feel hampered. She’d play tennis every weekend with her dad, she was a cheerleader, she played trombone, and she was an excellent student who went on to become a Wall Street lawyer specializing in anti-money-laundering and financial crimes.
For the last seven years, Zucker has worked to teach kids that they don’t have to feel ashamed about the things that make them different through her nonprofit, Don’t Hide It, Flaunt It, and the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation has honored her efforts with a Distinguished Alumni Award.
Zucker was spurred into action after her son, who also has Ectrodactlyly, was bullied at school. She was asked to speak with faculty at the school about how to support kids with disabilities and differences like her son, but she decided to go a step further.
“I was happy to have that conversation with them, but I also kept thinking about, ‘What about the kids that were willing to taunt my son?’” she said. “What about them? I kept thinking about how there was a gap in the curriculum about teaching empathy, and I was convinced that kids are going to be mean if they can’t put themselves in the shoes of another.”
That was the beginning of Kids Flaunt, which would grow into Don’t Hide It, Flaunt It, a social/ emotional learning program that helps kids and adults accept their differences. The program began in schools in New York and California and eventually expanded to all 50 states.
Zucker speaks in schools and has created programs for universities and expanded the nonprofit to offer diversity and equity inclusion programming for Fortune 500 companies. She also writes extensively about the topic and is working on a parenting book called “Born Different: How to Help Your Children Claim their Power,” set to be published by Penguin Random House in 2022.
Looking back on her days in Urbana, Zucker considers herself lucky to have parents who allowed her to try everything.
“There were so many memories that I have because they never tapped into any fear to thwart my growth,” she said.
Not that growing up with a stark physical difference was easy.
Her father, Marvin Weinbaum was a political science professor at the University of Illinois, and through supplemental work that included US AID, a Fulbright Fellowship, and other endeavors, her family spent several years living in different Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Afghanistan, Israel, Pakistan and Egypt. There, she said, she was pitied and feared for her differences.
She said when she was a baby in Iran, people would approach her parents to ask for money and run away when they saw her arms, fearing that she was contagious or cursed. Throughout her family’s travels, people would look at her with outward pity, making “tsk, tsk” sounds as she walked by.
“I definitely think that contributed to my urge to cover my hands when I was in public, because it was easier to have them hidden so that I didn’t prompt that kind of reaction,” she said.
Back in the United States, she was generally given the freedom to flourish, although there were difficult moments. Once, she wrote recently in an article on themighty.com, she went to a classmate’s birthday party and was greeted by a boy who, upon seeing her hands, yelled “Monster! Monster!”
She uses those difficulties to point out ways the world can change. As a kid, she bristled at any connotation that her difference made her somehow evil or monstrous, stereotypes that are reinforced by popular culture. For example, she recently wrote a critical story about the movie “The Witches,” in which the antagonist is an evil witch who has a bald head and only three fingers on each hand.
She said those are exactly the types of stereotypes she is constantly battling, although they go far beyond physical disabilities.
Each year, participants in nonprofit are asked to write an essay about their visible or invisible differences, and a winner is chosen from the nationwide program.
The first winner wrote about her brother, who is autistic. Another winner was Muslim who wrote about the backlash he felt after the election of Donald Trump in 2016. Others included a boy with Tourette syndrome, a girl who could only see out of one eye and a boy with a hearing impairment.
Zucker said she tries to teach kids to have the confidence her parents instilled in her.
That’s no easy task for a parent, she said, noting she has stumbled with her three children, two of whom also have Ectrodactlyly.
One day, while daughter Savanna, who doesn’t have the condition, took part in a piano lesson, she realized that she had denied her son that same opportunity.
“I began to realize, ‘Oh my gosh, he was sitting there staring at her getting lessons, and I felt terrible about it,’” she said. “And I called the piano teacher and said, ‘Can you be creative?’ And she was absolutely willing.”
Charlie is now a skilled concert pianist. The same went for baseball. Zucker didn’t think her son could wear a glove, but after the then-second-grader persisted, he finally was able to try on a glove, which fit snugly over the two fingers on his left hand. He wrote a post about the experience for the nonprofit’s website called “If the glove fits.”
Both of Zucker’s sons have also won awards in speech and debate competitions, where they are unafraid of showing off their differences.
“It’s kind of cool — they don’t think twice about getting up in front of hundreds of people, if not more, and performing,” Zucker said. “And I would tell you, in that sense, they’re one up from me. I do that now as an adult, but they’ve progressed much more quickly than I did in terms of that concept of flaunting.
“Flaunting I know can have a negative connotation, but it’s really just code for unconditional acceptance. They’re awesome flaunters.”
Going forward, Zucker is looking to expand Don’t Hide It, Flaunt It to more organizations and procure more funding. She hopes her organization brings her back to Urbana one day, maybe even for a visit to her former elementary school, Yankee Ridge.
Along with her nationwide campaign and her book, she still holds down her job as a an anti-money-laundering, anti-corruption and economic sanctions officer at Royal Bank of Canada. While she jokes that she accomplished it all because of a genetic trait that allows her to sleep less than the typical person, her passion for her pursuits keeps her going.
“It’s truly a labor of love, and it’s amazing the kind of energy that you can find when you’re doing something that you think is making a difference,” she said. “I guess I’m making a difference with my difference, right?”