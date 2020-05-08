The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation’s all-time honor roll includes an Emmy winner (Bill Geist), a Pulitzer winner (Roger Ebert) and locals who have done their country proud in the Olympics (Bonnie Blair, Nancy Thies Marshall) and the military (Adms. Archie Clemins, James Busey).
And now, it has its first officially certified genius. She’s KRISTINA OLSON — Urbana Class of ’99, University of Washington psychology professor and 2018 recipient of a $625,000 MacArthur ‘genius grant’ for her work on understanding how children identify with social groups and the emergence of bias based on gender, race and class.
In our continuing series spotlighting the foundation’s 2020 award winners, we asked the pride of Thomas Paine and Prairie elementaries, Urbana Middle School and Urbana High to take us for a quick stroll down memory lane.
NO PLACE LIKE ...
No pool of their own, no problem for the Tigers’ swim teams of the late ’90s, of which Olson was a proud member.
“I have so many great memories of practices, hours in cars and buses, crazy team traditions, goofing off, toilet-papering the coach’s house, sleepovers, swim meets, and of course, because it was high school, lots of drama. It was a blast,” Olson says.
Olson missed out on having a school pool by three years. Not that she much minded the daily trips to the UI campus for practice.
“I loved those afternoons with the swim team. I had lots of great coaches, but Matt and Chris Hopkins were there for the last few years and were especially good sports, taking whatever shenanigans the team threw their way.”
CLASS ACT
A shoutout from Seattle for Julie Cunningham, who taught German and ran the student senate at Urbana High.
It was in that latter role that the daughter of Pam and Ken Olson got to know one of the most influential educators of her time in Urbana schools.
“My senior year, I was on student senate, and I spent long hours with her working on projects,” Olson says. “I remember she wasn’t just a teacher but a real mentor and friend to me.
“I had some health issues arise during senior year, and I remember she talked openly with me about that, but also just made me laugh at what was otherwise a stressful time.”
GLORY DAYS
“I also have vivid memories of being introduced to many of my favorite contemporary authors in Ms. Meng’s and Ms. Helm’s classes — Sandra Cisneros, Louise Erdrich, Toni Morrison, Michael Dorris,” Olson says.
“And my love of math was cultivated by Mr. Smith and Mrs. Newhouse, who both pulled me aside in different ways at different times to encourage me in my mathematical abilities.”
Her go-to spots off-campus?
“I remember lots of after-school milkshakes and fries at the Courier Cafe and rushing to Taco Bell to grab a quick lunch in the middle of the school day,” Olson says.
“Also, we loved hanging out and grabbing Italian Sodas at the Espresso Royale near Krannert.”