CUSF honors 1960 Champaign grad for career dedicated to equity
ATHENS, Ohio — In his family’s home a few miles north of Memorial Stadium, William Smith begged his parents for an FM radio as a child in the 1950s. The Smith family could never afford tickets to Illinois football games, but he made sure to listen to every one.
“I became orange and blue all over and all the way through, mostly via radio,” he said.
While he was physically close to the university, he may as well have been a world away in another sense.
His neighborhood in Champaign’s north end served as a cocoon. He got the distinct sense that those outside his community thought he and his Black neighbors were dangerous. But in the tight-knit neighborhood where he lived and went to school, he was generally insulated from that type of racism.
Then, he began middle school at a racially integrated Franklin Junior High in 1954.
“It was as if we were to continue as if nothing was any different from our K-6 experience,” Smith said. “But in fact, it was different. I’m sure it was different for the White students, but as a Black student, I can tell you about the different challenges, because the teachers, some were ready for racial integration, some were not.
“It didn’t take us long to see who was an open and relatively friendly person from a racial standpoint and those who were not.”
Ultimately, Smith would dedicate his life to equity and inclusion. He became president of the NAACP at the University of Illinois. He eventually received three degrees from the UI, including his juris doctorate, and helped launch Project 500, an initiative to recruit Black students to the school. In 1978, he moved to Athens, Ohio, to take a position at Ohio University as executive assistant to the president for institutional equity and never left.
Even though he’s been gone for 43 years, he still maintains a connection to his hometown, where he established the North End Scholarship for students who live in and around his former neighborhood.
The Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation presented the 1960 Champaign High School graduate with its Distinguished Alumni Award this month for his lifelong mission of providing opportunities for students of all kinds.
Looking back at his childhood in Champaign, he didn’t realize the full scope of the inequity around him.
“From our community, we didn’t look at the world quite the same,” he said. “We didn’t look at it like we were forced to live in the same neighborhood, because we enjoyed each other. We enjoyed being neighbors with the people who were there. And so we didn’t look at it like something that was being imposed upon us.
“It was later, as your perspective broadens, that you recognize and understand that there’s something not quite right about this.”
Throughout his career, Smith worked to support people in the ways he wished he was supported in his younger days.
He remembers one particular incident in which a dean in high school told him he might want to think about joining a trade union. Beyond the obvious fact that he saw himself as a future college student, Smith said that, at the time, all of the trade unions excluded Black people.
“I said, ‘This guy can’t help me with anything because he doesn’t know the circumstances out there himself,’ or he wouldn’t be telling me that I’m a sharp guy and I should go into the trades,” he said. “So I didn’t look for guidance or anything of that nature from the administration after that. It was up to me to do it.”
For Smith, the University of Illinois always loomed large, even though the only Black people he knew who went to college attended historically Black schools. Only a few hundred Black students were enrolled at Illinois when he graduated high school.
In addition to his loyalty to the UI and its sports teams, affordability was a factor. Smith lived at home and walked to and from class every day. He walked from a world where he was surrounded by Black friends and neighbors to one where he was the only Black student in his graduating class in his major in the College of Business.
His existence at the UI was a lonely one. In one of his notebooks, he wrote six words: “I can, I must, I will.”
“I was telling myself that I could do it. Don’t let them beat you,” he said. “It wasn’t that I was subjected to any overt racist circumstance other than the fact that I had no friends. I didn’t have someone to talk to about the lesson or the preparation for the next class. It was all on me. And I had to be tough enough to do it.”
In order to pay his way through school, Smith stayed in the Army ROTC program for four years, two years beyond what was required at the time. Upon graduation, he was deployed to Korea as a company commander.
About a third of the soldiers under his command were minorities, and nearly all of them were draftees working in dead-end positions. He worked to change that, making sure they found jobs like the ones in the electrical and vehicle mechanic shops.
“They were all in positions that would not transfer over to civilian life,” he said. “That’s the way I found them. When I left, they were all in skilled positions. … I just made sure that everybody was spending their time wisely and would have something to take with them. That, to me, illustrates what I’ve always been about.”
Originally, Smith was disappointed about his assignment in Korea, but it proved to be fortuitous. Because Korea was considered a war zone and soldiers couldn’t be transferred from one war zone to another, he wasn’t sent to Vietnam.
After his two years in the military and a few working at Procter and Gamble, he went to receive his law degree and master’s degree in urban planning at the UI. As president of the campus chapter of the NAACP, he helped push through several incremental changes, including persuading the university to stop recognizing fraternities that had racial- exclusion clauses in their charters. Those changes preceded Project 500, the effort to recruit 500 Black students to the UI.
After a stint as a professor at Vanderbilt, Smith took on his role at Ohio University. As he described it, he was the “go-to person with regard to diversity and inclusion” at Ohio for the rest of his career.
“I not only was able to right some wrongs or correct some circumstances for women, minorities and other discriminated against groups, but also White males who were not plugged in and were getting some of the same treatment,” Smith said. “My position was, ‘We ought to be fair to everybody.’”
He retired in 2007 and immediately began campaigning for Barack Obama’s bid to become the country’s first Black president. He attended the Democratic National Convention as an Obama delegate from Ohio.
While he’s settled in Athens, Ohio, Smith still came back to Champaign about once a month to help his 99-year-old mother and 96-year-old aunt before COVID-19 halted those trips. He sees the sprawl of the UI campus that has crept north, ever closer to his childhood home.
“I think the university owes reparations to allow the Black community to achieve its highest level of success,” he said. “And in order to do that, it’s going to have to think outside the box and do some things that it hasn’t previously, relative to that community. (An example) would be to provide academic scholarships for students who currently live in public housing or housing programs that receive subsidies in order to give them an additional opportunity to lift themselves and those around them out of the circumstances they find themselves in.”
Smith wants universities like his alma mater to be inviting environments for kids like he was, when he lived almost close enough to hear the roar of the Memorial Stadium crowd but seemed much farther away.
“My professional life has been geared around helping to create a circumstance where everyone can be respected, and everyone can be appreciated for being the human beings that they are and to try to assure that that has been the practice, not just a stated goal,” Smith said.
“It was as if I were prepared for it early on by having to experience it from the inside out, and a lot of (the objective of) my professional life … has been to prepare the environment to make sure the environment was receptive to all people in many different ways.”