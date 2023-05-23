CHAMPAIGN — Abby Donovan struggled in school growing up, when her mind would constantly drift off in the middle of class.
“I just had a very, very difficult time focusing,” she said. “I was a kid that was calm, but I would just daydream about everything, and I wasn’t always successful in school.”
Eventually, Donovan decided to become a teacher in order to help students like her, whose potential remained untapped as they struggled in a traditional classroom environment.
As a first-grade teacher at Kenwood Elementary School in Champaign for nearly all of her 12-year career, Donovan has worked to engage those kids by repeating directions over and over, working with them in small groups and giving them hands-on projects, she said.
“I wanted to make a difference in those children’s lives because I do understand what they go through,” Donovan said. “I always wanted to make sure these kids felt loved and secure and that they were in a place where they could be successful.”
Donovan was surprised Monday morning when a stream of people, including Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation Executive Director Kelly Hill and donors Barbara Mann and Steven Hankel, walked into her classroom to present her with the Mann-Hankel Teaching Excellence Award.
In its third year, the award is given to a Unit 4 tenured teacher who “exemplifies the traits of dedication, integrity, commitment to every student, service and excellence,” according to the foundation. It comes with a $2,000 check.
“She’s just been such a solid teacher,” Kenwood Principal Trevor Nadrozny said. “She really puts it out there for her kids. There are so many things she does outside of the classroom.
“Every time I go into her room, (I can see) she’s just a lot of fun. The students are like, ‘Best teacher ever,’ and that sort of thing.
“She’s very deserving, and she’s someone who’s been so solid for us for so many years, and so I was really excited that she was able to get this.”
After Donovan was presented with the award, students told the group that “she’s an amazing teacher” and “she’s really funny.”
It’s not just what she does in the classroom, though, that makes her valuable. Outside the class, Nadrozny said, Donovan put together a Thanksgiving dinner for the first-grade classes at Kenwood each year before COVID-19, bringing together students and their families.
She also has served on “almost every committee,” Nadrozny said.
In working with first-graders, Donovan said she found her niche, and she hopes she never leaves.
“I hope I have enough energy for the rest of my life to teach first grade,” she said. “They’re so loving, they’re so kind. You see that at the beginning of the school year, they’re kindergartners and it’s really hard, and then by the end of the year you see these successful, confident people come out of your classroom, and it’s so rewarding.”