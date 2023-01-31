DANVILLE — There are good-paying jobs waiting in the workforce that don’t require running up a mountain of student debt, says state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign.
Faraci said he believes there are many students and parents who aren’t aware of the job possibilities in the building trades, and in an effort to change that, he announced Monday that Danville Area Community College will get $302,000 in funding for pre-apprenticeship programs in the trades.
The funding for DACC is part of $13 million awarded to 29 organizations that will help support pre-apprenticeship training programs across the state. It’s meant to increase the talent pool of candidates from all backgrounds.
Faraci hopes to spread the word that college isn’t the only way to land a good-paying job with benefits.
“There are good-paying jobs, and there’s a good career (in the trades), but parents might not be aware of that,” Faraci said.
“It’s my hope people realize this can be a good path for the younger people even from sixth, seventh and eighth grades into high school to start realizing the need. The wages are good; the job security is good; the benefits are good.”
He said DACC’s Career Center strives to coordinate and facilitate all employment- and career-planning activities in partnership with staff, students and current and future employers.
The funding DACC receives will pay the expenses for 30 students to work as apprentices in the building trades this year. They will learn as they earn — taking DACC classes “while getting paid for hands-on experience in carpentry, plumbing or construction,” DACC President Stephen Nacco said.
The funding comes from the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act as part of Rebuild Illinois, which provides Illinois residents access to jobs created by state capital projects. Pre-apprenticeship programs offer a structured pathway to help graduates transition to a full apprenticeship program in the construction and building trades.