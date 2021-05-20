DANVILLE — Sydnie Spires started classes at Danville Area Community College two years ago with the idea of going into business for herself. Then she fell in love with teaching.
Spires, a summa cum laude graduate (perfect grades) from Georgetown who will give the response during Friday’s commencement exercises, had originally intended to start her own baking business.
“I have a love of baking,” the Georgetown-Ridge Farm graduate said.
“That’s what I do in my spare time. I would love to start an online bakery, where I could ship out products.”
But Spires found out she likes working with children as well. So she will switch her major to elementary education and spend an extra year at DACC before transferring to the University of Illinois.
Her goal is to be a first-grade teacher. Teaching comes naturally. Her mother teaches, and her grandfather is a retired educator.
“I love DACC, all the professors, all the faculty,” Spires said. “They’ve always been really nice. All the teachers really want you to succeed. They are always willing to help you.”
Spires, who also gave a speech at her high school graduation, said she has her speech written for Friday’s 7 p.m. ceremony.
She will be one of 340 graduates. A little more than 160 will participate in the live ceremony.
Spires is one of six graduates who will wear a gold tassel, gold cord and a medallion as a result of having straight As. Others are Nick Pinter of Westville (engineering), Alexis Darby of Bismarck (nursing), Matthew Cress of Bismarck (advanced manufacturing), Alec Schaumburg of Westville (engineering) and Tinlee Shepherd of Westville (general studies).
In addition to Shepherd, this year’s class includes six other graduates who have earned their college degree or certificate while being full-time high school students.
Dual graduates are Adrienne Arlington, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, graphic design; Makynzie Miller, Salt Fork, elementary education; Fiona Pelsyznski, Westville, fine arts; Hayven Torres, Salt Fork, criminology; Anna Kedas, Salt Fork, biology; and Kamden Knight, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, advanced welding.