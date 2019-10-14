DANVILLE — A longtime Danville Area Community College professor and a prominent oral surgeon are the latest Schlarman Academy Hall of Fame inductees.
Rich Pate and Dr. John Shea, both 1978 alumni, will be honored during halftime when the Hilltoppers play Westminster Christian School at Drummy Field on Saturday. The game begins at 5 p.m.
Pate is a lead professor of social sciences at DACC, where he’s held both the Dorothy Duley and A.L. Webster endowed chairs. He was awarded the Dreams Come True award in 2005 for his efforts to increase accessibility and DACC’s Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2018. Each year, he awards the Vic and Pat Pate scholarship to a Schlarman graduate who will attend DACC.
Among other things, Pate developed the first online transfer class at DACC in the fall of 1999 and has gone on to develop other online courses. Recently, he worked with Shea, Shlarman and DACC to expand dual-enrollment opportunities at the Catholic school.
After earning his doctor of dental medicine degree, Shea served with the Navy throughout the U.S. and in Japan, as associate director of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency program at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., and as an assistant clinical professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has practiced at Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in Nashville since 2002.
Shea has made multiple mission trips to Haiti representing his parish in Hendersonville, Tenn., and served on a team conducting dental clinics in remote, rural areas of that nation.