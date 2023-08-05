DANVILLE — Rob Gifford already knows how a good chunk of the $1 million check donated Friday to the Boys and Girls Club of Danville will be used: to build a teen addition.
“We served 350 to 450 kids in our outreach services sports program last year. But every year we have 100 to 150 on our waiting list,” said Gifford, the club’s executive director.
He said the number of young people who want to be involved in Boys and Girls Club programs will continue to increase, adding, “There are so many kids out there in need of our services.”
The large check comes from Golden Nugget Danville, which held its grand opening Friday.
Gifford praised the casino owner-operators.
“The Wilmot family and the casino group are just an awesome family,” he said. “They are a very down-to-earth family.
“Where they live out in the New Jersey area, they are very involved with their boys and girls club. They are very aware of the need and our mission.”
Said Gifford: “Teens are at a critical point in their lives where recognition and a sense of belonging are important. We want to expand the size of our facility and our services to attract and positively impact more teens in the community, and with this wonderful donation we can do this.”
Gifford said he meets yearly with the Danville mayor and goes over the club’s needs and its budget. It’s always boiled down to a need for more space.
Club operations in Danville started in 1989. The building in which it operates is 21 years old and spans 22,000 square feet, but Gifford said it is “very chopped up.”
“The idea of the addition will be an open-concept inside,” he said. “We can serve more kids that way.”
The idea is to add another 100 to 150 youngsters. Teens have their own lounge area at present, but Gifford said “it’s packed.”
Teens don’t want to hang around with younger children, and the addition will give them an area for them to hang out and free up space for others in what is now the teen lounge.
Friday was the last day of the summer season for the club, which took youngsters to the SkyZone indoor trampoline park in Indianapolis on Tuesday and the Indianapolis Children’s Museum on Thursday.
Gifford said the club has expanded its programming in the last year and a half to include more sports activities. Its basketball league partners with another league in Danville.
“We’re looking to do some football stuff,” he said. “All of these things attract kids.”
The Boys and Girls Club also has core programs that focus on education and career development, citizenship and healthy lifestyles, which Gifford said is a good way to help young people become good citizens.
The other core programs are character and leadership development, sports and fitness and the arts.
“The main thing is providing supportive relationships but also in a safe environment,” Gifford said. “You’re creating opportunities but also expectations and trying to create positive outcomes for those kids.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Danville is a not-for-profit organization and operates off individual and corporate donations and grant money.
Gifford said the $1 million casino donation will fund construction of the teen center, and hopefully will leave some left over to cover operating costs.
“If we’re smart it will pay for a new addition, but we also want money left over for the operation, including increased services and staffing.”