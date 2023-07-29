DANVILLE — Danville High School is the latest area school that will add metal detectors at entrances, with Rantoul also considering that action.
The Danville school board unanimously approved a four-year lease for a two-lane weapon-detection system at the high school for a total cost of $226,162.
Director of Operations Seth Oldfield said the system is the same one used in Champaign schools.
The contract with Urbana-based Beck Tech/Barbeck Communications is for the lease and installation of a Motorola/Evolv weapons-detection system.
Oldfield said the contract will introduce “additional weapons detection capabilities at Danville High School along with video auditing of incidents.”
He said Beck Tech is the only authorized integrator for the Danville area for the proprietary system. As a result, the district did not go through the formal competitive bidding process.
Year 1 will be the costliest ($62,212) because it also includes installation. The balance of the contract is $54,650 for each of the remaining three years.
Oldfield’s proposal passed without comment from the board or public.
Meanwhile, Rantoul Township High School Superintendent Scott Amerio said officials continue to research metal detectors “on what will work and what won’t.”
He plans to present a proposal to the school board at its Aug. 14 meeting. At present, he said, he doesn’t have a recommendation on how to proceed.
“We’re studying all options,” Amerio said, adding he hasn’t gotten much public feedback on the issue.
“We have some (feedback) from teaching staff,” Amerio said. “Anyone who has reached out to me says they understand where we are in the world today and the need to keep everybody safe.”
Rantoul Township’s discussion on metal detectors began after the school year ended.
Amerio said the school looked at possibly adding metal detectors a couple of years ago and decided they weren’t needed — “but then I had some board members reach out to me individually saying maybe it’s time to start looking at it again.”
Amerio said he has had a lot of communication with Unit 4 officials on how they like their system. Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse “has also been helping me out.”
He said earlier that he and School Resource Officer Alex Carbajal had visited Champaign Centennial and Urbana high schools and hosted representatives from Evolv Technology, which provides Unit 4’s security screening systems.
The cost would be higher for Rantoul compared with Danville, coming in at about $100,000 annually for the technology alone — primarily because there are three entrances to the high school building.
He estimated it would cost another $200,000 a year to have four people manning the detectors.