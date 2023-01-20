1-20 B-1
Buy Now

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.

DANVILLE — Add District 118 to the growing list of towns and school systems investing in digital speed display signs in an effort to crack down on lead-footed drivers.

The school board this week signed off on purchasing seven of them — for a combined $21,600 — from New York’s ElanCity.

Not only will the solar-powered signs show passing vehicles’ speed; they’ll also display messages, such as “THANK YOU,” “SLOW DOWN” and “WARNING.”

Also:

— The biggest chunk of the district’s COVID-19 relief funding will go toward renovating Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, with the school board this week accepting an $11,888,000 bid by AGAE Contractors of Elk Grove Village.

Danville's Kenneth D. Bailey Academy

An architectural rendering of what’s to come at Danville’s Kenneth D. Bailey Academy.

It was the low bid of four submitted and the only one from a company outside the area. The other bids:

— $11,940,000: Petry-Kuhne Construction of Champaign.

— $12,134,700: English Brothers Company of Champaign.

— $13,490,000: Schomburg & Schomburg Construction of Danville.

Plans call for adding fifth and sixth grades to what’s currently a 7-12 alternative school. That means both expanding and remodeling the East Main Street building, which will add eight classrooms and a new roof, HVAV system, playground, gym, a furnished outdoor learning center and restrooms, among other features.

District buildings and grounds director Skip Truex said work will begin soon, with the hope of finishing it sometime in 2024.

Trending Videos