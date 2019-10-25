DANVILLE — The Danville school board recently approved renewing an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Danville for three school resource officers.
Beth Yacobi, assistant superintendent for secondary education, said Officer Josh Long is assigned to North Ridge Middle School. Officers John McFarland and Danielle Lewallen both are assigned to the high school; however, one of them works part of the day at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy.
Under the agreement, which runs through June 30, 2020, the district will reimburse the city the per diem rate for the officers’ salary and benefits for the days they work in the district.
School officials said there’s some flexibility built in to the agreement so that officers can work graduation, parent-teacher conferences or other events.