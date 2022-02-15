URBANA — After hearing from two suppliers and surveying its students and staff, Urbana High School will have metal detectors up and running at its main entrances starting Thursday.
The school will host a demonstration of its newly purchased Opengate metal detectors from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, open to “anyone who would like to see how the new system works.”
The school will implement a Chromebook and laptop “pass-around,” where students and staff lay out their computers on a table right outside of the detector’s range, Chief Information Officer John Gutzmer said in an informational video posted to Facebook.
Since Evolv Express detectors were installed earlier this year at Champaign’s Centennial and Central high schools, students there have to take out their Chromebooks, as well — laptops are common sources of false alarms.
The Opengate system flashes red when it detects a potential threat. Entrants whose items trigger the alarm will be taken to secondary screening.
“We look forward to getting these set up in our school and the extra safety and security they’ll bring,” Gutzmer said.
Items the district claimed the alarm won’t trigger for include keys, wallets, belt buckles, walkie talkies, metal water bottles, watches and jewelry.
On Jan. 18, the Urbana school board approved in a 6-1 vote the purchase of five Opengate metal detectors from Ceia USA for $65,000. Four of Evolv Technology’s Dualgate systems would’ve cost the district $205,000.
Urbana’s school board heard from Ceia representatives on Jan. 4. The company is a prominent supplier of metal detectors at airports, stadiums, military installations and other venues across the country.
The five detectors were bought, not leased, and they’ll be placed at the high school’s three main entrances: doors one, three and nine. All entrants — students, staff and visitors — will have to use these doors.
“While they do not have a specific lifespan, we have been using a 10-year amortization to estimate the total annual costs,” said Katherine Tellez, the district’s director of communications.
Student relations supervisors and an administrator will be at each entrance, Tellez said.
The Urbana school board first explored the idea of metal detectors during a November meeting, when a sales rep from Evolv Technology paid a visit.
The board approved the Ceia technology a few weeks after surveying the staff and student body about their security concerns. More than 300 students and 80 staff chimed in — Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum shared the results at the board’s Jan. 4 meeting.
More than 75 percent of staff and half of surveyed students agreed that “students may have weapons in school or outsiders could bring weapons into the school.”
While more than 70 percent of surveyed staff agreed that a metal detector would make them “feel safer at school,” more than 50 percent of surveyed students disagreed.
“The kids are telling us guns are in the school,” board member Tori Exum said at the Jan. 4 meeting. “What else do we need? … We’ve got to show we’re doing something about the guns, because guns are the problem in our community right now. Maybe not in yours, but it is in mine.”
Exum later voted to approve the Ceia metal detectors.